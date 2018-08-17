BIG PICTURE: New Hobart coach Craig Osika owes sophomore linebacker Tyler Turley, making his first varsity start, a big, thick juicy steak. It was Turley's recovery of a Cory Boren fumble at the Chesterton 11 in the final 2:50 that helped preserve the 10-9 victory. Turley's 47-yard fumble return touchdown in the first quarter gave the visitors an early 7-0 lead. "It's been a tradition for years, since Coach (Don) Howell and coach (Tom) Kerr, to buy a steak dinner for anyone getting a defensive score," Osika said. "Maybe we'll take (Turley) to McDonald's for a quarter pounder. Or I'll get a cube steak and put it on the grill."
TURNING POINT: Chesterton senior quarterback Cory Boren had two short touchdown runs wiped out by penalty in the final 5:00.
HOBART PLAYER OF THE GAME: Got to give it to Turley who was quick to share the credit. "On the fumble (return), Noah Olmos wrapped up the quarterback on a blitz, he made a bad pitch, and I got it. I had my brothers behind me, blocking, so I busted my butt to score."
CHESTERTON PLAYER OF THE GAME: Boren had 18 carries for 51 yards and tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Ben Slatcoff.
QUOTE: "We got a long way to go. Our defense was stout last season and we figured they'd pick up where they left off," said Hobart coach Craig Osika. "When you return 7-8 guys, you expect to be good. Offensively, we have to work on executing and finishing our blocks." Said Chesterton's Mark Peterson: "Hats off to Hobart. They played their butts off but we hurt ourselves with dropped passes and overthrowing our receivers. We've got tto make those plays."
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE: It's not easy coaching a one-time prep powerhouse as new Brickies' skipper and former star lineman Craig Osika will find out. The shadow of late Hall of Famer Don Howell looms large for anyone running this program. It's doubtful they will ever match the program's four state titles, seven runner-up finishes and 314-73-2 record during his reign.
UP NEXT: Hobart at LaPorte, 7 p.m., Friday. Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m., Friday.