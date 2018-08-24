For the second week in a row, the Hobart football team squeaked out a one-point victory on the road.
The Brickies beat LaPorte 21-20 on Friday a week after earning a 10-9 win over Chesterton.
"Our kids just think, 'keep playing', and that's a huge testament to them," first-year Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "We (have) shown to have the ability to close out close games."
Hobart trailed 8-7 at halftime, but bounced back after the break with 14 points in the third quarter.
Riley Johnston threw a touchdown pass to Zach Vode, and Drake Recio stripped a ball carrier and returned the fumble for a score.
"We have to remember we have an inexperienced team," Osika said. "At times, (the coaches) forget about that.
"We talked to them and we were able to settle them down."
LaPorte had a chance to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. The Slicers scored a touchdown on a 70-yard pass play with 6:46 remaining; however, they missed the extra point.
"Games like this build character," Osika said.
With the win, Hobart moves to 2-0 while LaPorte drops to 0-2.
In week 3, Hobart takes on Culver Academies while LaPorte battles Valparaiso.
