If social media is any indication, Hobart is eager to meet Andrean and open Northwest Crossroads Conference play this week.
The tweets began before Hobart players even left the locker room after the Times No. 2 Brickies’ 52-0 win over E.C. Central on Friday.
“Andrean week,” read one with a fist emoji.
“The Andrean beef starts now,” said another.
The game with the 59ers just means a little more.
“Andrean’s coming in. They beat New Prairie last week and they’re coming on our homecoming,” Hobart senior running back Sal Valle said. “They’re our biggest rival.”
Former Brickie Sam Ehrlich’s overtime touchdown secured a 13-10 win for Hobart over Andrean last season on Broadway, but the 59ers won the previous four meetings.
“(We’ve been talking about Andrean) since last year,” Valle said. “Since last year, 13-10.”
The rivalry is fueled by the fact that the 59ers and Brickies are perhaps the two most decorated programs in the area, historically. Hobart and Andrean have 37 sectional titles, 23 regional titles, 15 semistate titles and six state titles between them.
“Next week’s going to be a big one,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “I just wanted to make sure I guys didn’t overwork this week going into that, looking to Andrean. That’s a big rivalry for us.”
The dominant win over E.C. Central gave the Brickies (4-0) some wind in their sails. Hobart won its first three games against Chesterton, LaPorte and Culver Academy by a combined five points.
“Those victories are going to play huge for us down the road when we get in those tight games,” Osika said. “We played three tough teams in those first three weeks. I didn’t expect to beat those teams by 40. I don’t think anybody even expected us to beat those teams other than us.
“So, to get our offense rolling and productive, it’s good momentum for next week.”
Osika was worried his team might look past a potentially dangerous E.C. Central squad. But it didn’t. The Brickies ran for 318 yards.
“I think it’s a huge confidence booster,” Valle said. “We knew we had to get the job done. We’re 4-0 but we’re still humble, very humble.”
Valle rushed for 175 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns against the Cardinals. He had 96 yards on 21 carries against Culver Academy the week before.
“We’ve grown every week as an offense. We’re getting better,” Osika said. “That’s all I can ask for from these guys.”
Howard leads strong pack of Merrillville receivers: The drill is called “jump ball.”
The idea is simple. A Merrillville quarterback will toss a ball high in the air near the end zone and his receivers need to go up and get it. The trick is that multiple Pirate defenders are trying to hold down the receivers, using their hands, bodies, whatever advantage they can find.
The Pirates run this drill every week in practice and Jeremiah Howard has no problem saying which receiver is the best at “jump ball.”
“That’s me,” Howard says with a smile.
Howard showed off his “jump ball” skills on Friday night when he high-pointed a 33-yard pass from Aahric Whitehead in the end zone and grabbed the ball over one Portage defender while another was draped all over his body. The touchdown started a rout as Merrillville rolled to a 39-0 win over the Indians. It was a training drill come to life and Howard wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I knew I just had to go up there and try and cuff the ball so no one else could get it,” Howard said. “My quarterback (Whitehead) just put his trust in me. We’ve been working on this all season.”
Howard led the Pirates with four catches for 114 yards last night, the latest production in what is becoming a breakout season for the junior receiver; a breakout that is coming as no surprise to fourth-year Merrillville coach Brad Seiss.
“(Howard) finally had a good offseason,” Seiss said. “He lifted and he got faster because of track. He’s always been a strong athlete who can go and get the ball, but now he can get some separation because he got faster.”
Howard was a three-sport athlete last year, adding in basketball to go along with football and track. It was basketball, Howard’s initial love, that may have held him back from truly reaching his potential in football.
“Last year I was slacking and I was missing my workouts,” Howard said. “I took basketball more serious. Now I’m only about football.”
While Howard may be the best receiver at “jump ball,” he was hardly the only receiver to make an impact on Friday night. Six receivers caught passes, including junior Zion Williams, who hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Peter Rodriguez. Senior Jaylen Glass had two catches while his brother, sophomore Armani added one catch. If there was a receiver who made waves on par with Howard on Friday night, it was senior Asa Saunee’ Cartagena, who had three catches for 34 yards in his debut with the Pirates.
“Asa is a transfer from Fishers and luckily I know the coach there, so we have a good relationship,” Seiss said. “He tore his ACL as a junior and missed his entire year, then unfortunately he broke his hand during a scrimmage in July. He’ll be able to make an impact as we go.”