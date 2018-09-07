Big picture: The Hobart football team stayed undefeated Friday, cruising to an easy 52-0 win at home over E.C. Central.
The Brickies were in control from the start. Senior running back Sal Valle scored on a 51-yard run on Hobart’s first play from scrimmage. It was the second rushing touchdown of the season for Hobart. The Brickies finished with 318 yards on the ground.
“From the beginning, it’s been about just getting better each week,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. “We’ve got six or seven guys who are brand new to our offense, a new offense. We knew we needed to get it going today and we have gotten better every week.”
Valle added a 13-yard score in the second quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Zach Vode scored on a 49-yard pass from sophomore Riley Johnston. Noah Olmos, a senior, blocked a Cardinals punt that senior linebacker Miguel Castillo recovered in the end zone. It was 28-0 at halftime.
The Cardinals lost junior running back Thai Jordan in the second quarter. He was ejected after tackling Valle in a pile.
Hobart scored in the second half on a 37-yard field goal by junior Matthew Hylek, a 3-yard Johnston run, a 20-yard run by junior D.J. Lipke and a 4-yard scamper by Ben Ward.
Turning point: Valle carried the ball 51 yards for a Hobart touchdown on the Brickies first offensive play.
Hobart player of the game: Valle - He ran the ball 18 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
E.C. Central player of the game: Sophomore quarterback Jalen Garrett - He threw for 59 yards on 7 of 17 passing.
Quote: “It felt great. I saw a cutback and I went,” Valle on his 51-yard score.
Beyond the box score: Hobart is undefeated against E.C. Central, allowing only six points in three meetings.
Up next: E.C. Central (2-2) at Gavit, 7 p.m. Friday; Andrean at Hobart (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday.