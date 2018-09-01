Big picture: Sophomores Riley Johnston, a quarterback, and Zach Vode, a wide receiver, connected for a pair of Hobart touchdowns — including the game-winner with less than two minutes to go Saturday — in the Brickies' 17-14 home win over Culver Academy. The game started Friday, but was postponed until Saturday morning because of lightning.
“I know how Riley throws so I just knew it was going to be there,” Vode said. “He’s been throwing to me since seventh grade. I just had to go up and get it.”
The Brickies, The Times' No. 2-ranked team, came into the game ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll. The Eagles (2-1) were ranked No. 10.
After both offenses struggled in the early going, Hobart got on the board in the second quarter when Johnston found Vode for the first touchdown pass. Hobart led in total yards 165-48 and the Brickies were up 7-0 on the scoreboard when the game was delayed with 29 seconds left in the first half Friday.
Culver dominated when the teams met again Saturday, scoring two touchdowns before Hobart had any positive yardage. But the Brickies scored twice in the last 5:08, first on junior Matthew Hylek's 30-yard field goal and then on Vode’s score with 1:50 on the clock.
Johnston threw a fade to the back corner and Vode came down with it just barely in bounds.
“You can’t teach going up for a ball like that, especially for a sophomore,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said.
Turning point: Vode outjumped a defender to catch the game-winning 3-yard pass.
Hobart player of the game: Vode - He had six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Quote: “This group of kids, they’re never going to quit,” Osika said. “As a coaching staff, we know they’re not going to quit on us.”
Beyond the box score: It was the first time the Brickies played the Eagles. Culver Academy’s program started in 1895, according to the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Hobart began playing football in 1927.
Up next: E.C. Central at Hobart (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday.