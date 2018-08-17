Big picture: Lake Central and Munster opened the season together for the 12 consecutive year. The Indians have now won the last three. L.C. overcame a slow start — it only had 42 total yards in the first half — to control the back end of the game and open the season with a win. The defense controlled the line of scrimmage, led by senior Jonas Sparks who had a sack and another tackle for loss. The teams combined for 22 penalties for 217 yards, 102 for Munster and 115 for Lake Central. The Indians spoiled what would’ve been a season-opening 86-yard touchdown kickoff return for senior Joe Wells with a holding penalty.
Turning point: Lake Central Quarterback Zach Bundalo hit receiver Keysean Wigley on a 37-yard strike in the third quarter. It was the Indians’ first significant play, led to a Ricky Guerrero touchdown and sparked the offense.
Munster player of the game: Sophomore kicker Ethan Orange - He kicked a 36-yard field goal.
Lake Central player of the game: Junior receiver Keysean Wigley - He had five catches for 128 yards.
Quote: “A guy made a play. We were just missing, just missing. When a guy makes a play and then the emotions change and you can start getting into a rhythm,” Lake Central coach Tony Bartolomeo on the effects of Wigley’s third-quarter catch.
Beyond the box score: Lake Central’s leading returning tackler Zach Writt was injured while warming up. He spent the game on the sideline with his left arm in a sling. The junior linebacker had 66 tackles in 2017.
Up next: Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m. Friday; Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m. Friday.