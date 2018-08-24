Big picture: Lake Central football coach Tony Bartolomeo knew his team would need the special teams Friday and they came through in a 31-13 road victory.
Lake Central senior Alex Del Toro returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cole Rainwater, a senior, hit a 48-yard field goal. And senior linebacker Sam Frank returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and tallied a safety on a bad Morton punt snap.
“We dedicate a lot of time to our special teams. We take a lot of pride in it,” Bartolomeo said. “Everything from snaps to returns all play large in a tight game. I thought a lot of that made the difference.”
Morton senior running back Eric Johnson exploded in the second quarter for the Governors. He carried the ball five times for 38 yards on one drive, leading to a Credell Prather to Kashon Prather 21-yard touchdown pass. Johnson broke an 86-yard scoring run just before half.
Morton held a 265-21 advantage in total yards in the first half. But the Governors also racked up 100 yards on 15 penalties.
The Indians flipped the script in the second half, scoring first on a Zach Bundalo to Keysean Wigley pass late in the third quarter. Then came Rainwater’s field goal and Frank’s heroics.
Turning point: Wigley, a senior receiver, caught a 38-yard pass in the third quarter that spurred Lake Central to 17 unanswered points.
Morton player of the game: Johnson - He carried the ball 26 times for 186 yards and one touchdown. Lake Central player of the game: Frank - He returned a blocked punt 44 yards for a touchdown and was credited with a safety. Quote: “You need to be able to make plays in space and our kids started doing that and playing with energy and emotion,” Bartolomeo said. “To win games you’ve got to ride the wave.” Beyond the box score: It was the first meeting in the history of these programs. Up next: Lake Central (2-0) at Portage, 7 p.m. Friday; Morton (1-1) at Lowell, 7 p.m. Friday
Lake Central at Morton football
Morton's Brian Dumas is brought down by Lake Central's Chayse Sykes in the first half on Friday night at Morton.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central at Morton football
Morton's Eric Johnson runs the ball in the first half as the Governors play Lake Central's Indians Friday night at Morton.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central at Morton football
Morton's Credell Prather runs the ball in the first half as the Governors play Lake Central's Indians Friday night at Morton.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central at Morton football
Morton's Eric Johnson breaks away for an 86-yard touchdown run in the first half against Lake Central's Indians Friday night at Morton.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central at Morton football
Morton's Joshua Hudson breaks up a pass intended for Lake Central's Quincy Tribble in the first half as the Governors play the Indians Friday night at Morton.
John Luke, The Times
