And there were offensive standouts who helped Lowell retain the coveted Old Leather Helmet trophy Friday. Red Devils senior quarterback Ethan Igras, a Times Preseason All-Area selection, passed for 104 yards and senior running back Tyler Wildman rushed for 75 yards in a workmanlike effort.
But Lowell wouldn’t have earned the win against Crown Point for the second straight season if it wasn’t for the play of guys like senior Michael Langen and junior John Alessia III.
“We had kids with no varsity experience at all, just stepping up and they were ready to go,” Alessia said.
Langen, a linebacker and tight end, collected two sacks of Crown Point quarterback Will Pettit and caught a pass for 11 yards in a first-half scoring drive.
“We came out, and we were ready to make plays and do what we’ve been taught all summer,” said Langen, a fourth-generation Red Devils football player. “Just working hard.”
Langen said Lowell knew Pettit was a standout quarterback from watching video of the sophomore, and that it had to be ready to defend a potent passing attack.
“I expected good things from him, and he did a great job,” Langen said. “To get those sacks, I wouldn’t have been able to do it unless my D-line wasn’t taking up every guy. I came flying through because they’re so good."
Langen praised senior Chandler Austgen, senior Blake Jansky, junior Bryer Stoner and junior Trevor Matovina for their play on the defensive line. Austgen was named to the Class 4A junior all-state team last season by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and both Austgen and Jansky were named to The Times' Preseason All-Area team.
Alessia turned in the game-changing, 52-yard punt return touchdown late in the third quarter that made a Crown Point comeback difficult.
“It was huge,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said of the big play that put Lowell up 17-7. “From an offensive coordinator standpoint, we could go back to just running the ball. Our goal then was to work the clock.”
Alessia made great use of his baseball-playing instincts, making an over-the-shoulder catch like he was an outfielder, and then made his way up the right sideline where a wall was set up.
“They were waving me to come over there, and I saw a wide-open hole,” he said. “They threw some good blocks. It was a good spark plug.”
Langen said he and Alessia have been “playing baseball together their whole lives.”
“Being a receiver and playing baseball, all that plays into that,” Alessia added. “It’s a good catch, a good overall play. My teammates did a great job.”
Langen said it is the 2018 team's turn to make a statement to follow last year’s state runner-up squad.
“It’s a new year, a new chapter, a new team, a new book,” he said.
