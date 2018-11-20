LaPorte football coach Dave Sharpe has resigned, effective immediately, he announced Tuesday.
Sharpe said the decision came down to personal factors, as his family will move to Indianapolis to be closer to Riley Hospital for Children. Sharpe said his wife, Kristen, spends about a month out of the year at Riley, as she has become a member of the hospital's advisory council after the couple's infant son, Jacob, passed away on June 4.
Sharpe said the move would also help the family's Jacob Sharpe Foundation, which they founded with the goal of covering funeral expenses for families whose children unexpectedly die at a young age.
“My wife and I have had long discussions since the season has ended, and our reasons are many. Primarily, since our son died in June, we have felt a huge emptiness, a huge void,” Sharpe said. “Since Jacob died, we've become really close friends with all of our nurses and doctors — our whole team that took care of Jacob throughout his life. They have been great over the few months. They're now lifelong friends, and they're gonna really help us in Indianapolis. We feel a great calm, a great pull to be there to really get more traction on our foundation.
“We really feel the need to be near Riley and continue to volunteer there and just do what we can. We think that's gonna help with our healing.”
Sharpe said he suppressed his grief by getting “submerged in football” and realized during LaPorte's bye week in October that it might be best to resign. Sharpe said he informed players of his decision at Monday night's season-end team banquet and that he will continue teaching at LaPorte High School until the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Sharpe posted a 26-17 record over four seasons as head coach after arriving from John Glenn in 2015. LaPorte won the Duneland Athletic Conference championship in 2016, the Slicers' first since 2003. LaPorte athletic director Ed Gilliland told The Times he was disappointed when Sharpe told him the news but that he understands, given the situation.
“You're disappointed to see a young, professional couple leave LaPorte, so I was disappointed, but I also certainly understand the situation he's in and the opportunity it presents for Kristen, so while I'm disappointed, I'm sure supportive of the decision that he made,” Gilliland said. “We've got a good idea of what we're looking for as far as characteristics of a coach, because we just went through this four years ago, so we've got a pretty good plan for what we want to do. (I) just wish we didn't have to do it.”
Gilliland said the search for Sharpe's successor has begun. LaPorte will accept applications through December and then commence the interview process in January. Gilliland also said LaPorte will form a search committee and he will likely ask Sharpe for advice during the selection process.
Sharpe said he hopes to continue coaching and teaching in Indianapolis.
“I'm gonna miss LaPorte dearly. It is the best town to coach football in.” Sharpe said. “We have such great kids here. … I know it's gonna be very hard to find a duplicate school like LaPorte. I hope I can find something similar, but Slicer football is really special. I wish I could've been a part of it for more than four years.”