Big picture: LaPorte hopes its 28-13 win in St. John on Friday starts a more positive trend.
The northernmost Duneland Athletic Conference school ran all over Lake Central. It’s the Slicers second straight win after losing their first three.
LaPorte rushed for 349 yards — the Slicers were led by junior running back Dylan Gray’s 130 — and racked up 20 first downs.
“That was the exact game plan: Try to get a comfortable, two-score lead and then just kind of coast from there,” LaPorte coach David Sharpe said.
The Slicers moved the ball easily early. Gray broke a 63-yard run to set himself up for a 4-yard touchdown.
Junior cornerback Parker Hill made an acrobatic one-handed interception to return the ball to LaPorte.
“That really gave us all the momentum we needed early in the game to take total control of the game and never let it get back (to L.C.) again,” Sharpe said.
Senior quarterback Caleb Kirkham scampered 45-yards to put Gray in position to score his second touchdown, this time from a yard out, a few minutes later. His third touchdown came in the second quarter.
The Indians got on the board with a 15-yard Zach Bundalo to Mateo Cedano pass in the second quarter.
Kirkham added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Turning point: Junior defensive back Isaac Alexander intercepted a Lake Central pass in the end zone just before halftime, effectively killing any momentum the Indians had.
LaPorte player of the game: Gray - He ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
Lake Central player of the game: Senior running back Quincy Tribble - He ran 18 times for 163 yards and a score.
Quote: “We’re a good team,” Sharpe said when asked why his team didn’t give up when it was 0-3.
Beyond the box score: The win is the Slicers’ third straight over L.C. The Indians won the previous five.
Up next: Merrillville at LaPorte (2-3, 2-1 DAC), 7 p.m. Friday; Lake Central (2-3, 0-3 DAC) at Michigan City 7 p.m. Friday.