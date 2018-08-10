ST. JOHN — It was the defenses on display Friday at Lake Central, as both the Indians and Andrean were stingy.
“I am happy with the way that they came out and played, with energy,” L.C. coach Tony Bartolomeo said.
Andrean coach Chris Skinner said he was happy with the way his defense approached the scrimmage format.
“I thought, physically, we did well,” Skinner said. “We wanted to be in the backfield. We wanted to create penetration and we did that.”
The 59ers moved the ball better on offense, scoring three touchdowns to Lake Central’s two. Andrean quarterback Zach Merrill completed nine of his first 12 passes.
Indians quarterbacks Zach Bundalo and Mateo Cedano completed only two of 14 throws.
“Overall we did some very nice things, but we need to clean up some of those little mistakes,” Skinner said. “The good things is that some of the mistakes we made tonight are easily correctable.”
Turnover belt energizes Indians: Late in the scrimmage, Lake Central Caleb Griffin climbed the bench and emphatically displayed a wrestling championship-style turnover belt. The junior defensive back grabbed an interception during the last varsity series.
“The turnover belt is my son Rocco’s. He had four of them,” Bartolomeo said. “I told him I want one of these for a turnover belt and he said ‘Well, take that one.’ So, it’s supposed to be fun.”
Bartolomeo said he wants to see excitement from his team in a scrimmage. Griffin was mobbed by a large and loud group of teammates as he stood on the bench.
The Indians sideline erupted several times over the course of the night, usually for an especially hard tackle.
Andrean defensive line accomplishes goals: The 59ers' defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the night, especially the early portion.
“We had goals, prior to the game,” senior defensive lineman Jaylen Matthews said. “We wanted to limit explosive plays, limit yards, don’t get beat off the ball.”
Matthews and other Andrean lineman and linebackers were in the Lake Central backfield often, but also stuffed several runs at the line of scrimmage.
L.C. tallied only 15 yards on 15 plays in the first session.
“I think our D line and our linebackers did very well with the ones,” Skinner said. “I thought they were very disruptive.”