Prep football live scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26

  • Updated
Brad Seiss 1

Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss talks with the Pirates before the start of a scrimmage against Lowell earlier this month.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

Friday's Games

Calumet 34, West Side 16, 3Q

Crown Point 21, Andrean 6, 4Q

Hanover Central 37, Morton 0, 3Q

Highland 6, Whiting 0, 4Q

Kankakee Valley 30, Wheeler 0, 4Q

Lafayette Jefferson 36, Michigan City 21, 3Q

Lowell 14, LaPorte 7, 4Q

Merrillville 10, Hobart 7, 3Q

Munster 20, Griffith 14, 2Q

Penn 31, Portage 6, FINAL

Providence Catholic 16, Lake Central 14, FINAL

Rensselaer 55, North Newton 0, FINAL

River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6, 3Q

Shepard 23, TF South 8, 3Q

South Central 16, Culver Community 16, 4Q

Valparaiso 45, Hammond Central 0, 4Q

Warsaw 10, Chesterton 7, 4Q

West Central at Lake Station

Chicago Carver at TF North

Marian Catholic at Thornwood

Saturday's Games

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

EC Central vs. Bowman

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

