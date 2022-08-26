Prep football live scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26

Friday's Games
Calumet 34, West Side 16, 3Q
Crown Point 21, Andrean 6, 4Q
Hanover Central 37, Morton 0, 3Q
Highland 6, Whiting 0, 4Q
Kankakee Valley 30, Wheeler 0, 4Q
Lafayette Jefferson 36, Michigan City 21, 3Q
Lowell 14, LaPorte 7, 4Q
Merrillville 10, Hobart 7, 3Q
Munster 20, Griffith 14, 2Q
Penn 31, Portage 6, FINAL
Providence Catholic 16, Lake Central 14, FINAL
Rensselaer 55, North Newton 0, FINAL
River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6, 3Q
Shepard 23, TF South 8, 3Q
South Central 16, Culver Community 16, 4Q
Valparaiso 45, Hammond Central 0, 4Q
Warsaw 10, Chesterton 7, 4Q
West Central at Lake Station
Chicago Carver at TF North
Marian Catholic at Thornwood
Saturday's Games
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.
EC Central vs. Bowman