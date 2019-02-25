WHITING — In front of 36 current and former players as well as four current assistant coaches and one former assistant, Whiting defensive coordinator Brett Jennings was unanimously approved as the Oilers' next head football coach by the School City of Whiting on Monday night.
The motion of the approval of the appointment was enthusiastically moved by SCW School Board Trustee Christine Stribiak and even more emphatically seconded by Vice President Kathy Murzyn.
"We're excited to see the team next season and it's well-deserved," Murzyn said as she addressed Jennings.
The room erupted in applause before the official vote could even be held by the board members, which made for a hearty laugh by the 60-plus people in attendance.
"I just want to say thank you to my wife (Stephanie) for supporting the decision and to my brothers and dad and wish my mom (Diane) was here to see that," Jennings said as he was choking up. "Thanks to all the guys that came out and the coaching staff. All that stuff means a lot."
Jennings, a 17-year assistant, takes over for longtime coach Jeff Cain, who officially retired in December with a 194-83 career record including five sectional titles, three regional titles and a semistate title in 2015.
"I've had great assistants, great coordinators and I always thought, and this goes back a long time, every year I had two or three guys who are good enough to be head coaches at any moment," Cain told The Times on Dec. 4. "To me, that is what has kind of set us apart, when you get those quality assistants in place.”
One of those assistants has been Jennings, who played for Cain from 1994-1997 and then started coaching under him in 2002 after playing at Aurora University from 1998-2001.
"I bleed green and white. I don't wanna go anywhere else," Jennings said.
Jennings inherits a team that finished 12-1 in 2018 with Whiting's season ending with a 42-13 loss to Bremen in a Class 2A Regional.
With 16 seniors gone, including the likes of 2018 All-Area players Nino Barbosa and Joel Torres, Jennings knows the challenges that are ahead.
"We have some holes to fill, but we're excited and can't wait to get started," Jennings said.
As far as changes go to the coaching staff, Trevor Reece moves up to defensive coordinator, J.R. Ford, who is also the head wrestling coach, will oversee special teams and Jason Jendreas will take over the head coaching duties on junior varsity.
"We're not gonna go and change too many things," Jennings said.
He added: "One thing Jeff taught me was to let your assistants coach and we have more than capable assistants here."
When asked if there is any extra pressure following what Cain did at Whiting, Jennings said "of course."
"There's always gonna be pressure to keep the success going, but we're just gonna continue to do things the right way and we want the kids that leave here to be good kids, husbands and fathers," he said.