Big picture: The Lowell and Morton football teams couldn't even get on the field Friday night to play a single down due to lightning, and their game was postponed to Saturday morning. It didn't seem to affect the Red Devils, The Times' No. 6-ranked team, as they blanked Morton 38-0.
"Our record on Saturdays is abysmal, but we kept it relaxed and adjusted to the adversity," Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said.
Lowell, which suffered a 7-3 home loss to Portage last week when it was the top-ranked team in Class 4A by the Associated Press, ran for 279 yards.
Senior running back Tyler Wildman scored on a 41-yard run at the 6:39 mark of the first quarter for the lone touchdown in the first half. Junior quarterback John Alessia III and freshman quarterback Ryan Marx both added 45-yard touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Lowell also recorded two defensive touchdowns after senior defensive back Shawn Mooney had a 56-yard interception return and senior linebacker Collin Sutter-Sanfratello recovered a fumble and scampered 47 yards for a score. Senior defensive end Blake Jansky forced the fumble on a sack.
"I wasn't really thinking anything," Sutter-Sanfratello said. "Our linebacker coach tells us to scoop and score all the time, so I saw my opportunity and took it."
Turning points: There were two long returns for touchdowns called back for illegal blocks in the back. Morton sophomore Marcus Hardy had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown overturned at the 6:29 mark of the first quarter when the Governors were only down 7-0. Mooney had his 45-yard punt return for a touchdown negated with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
Morton player of the game: Junior quarterback Credell Prather - He passed for 234 yards.
Lowell co-players of the game: Wildman - He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Jansky - He had three sacks and the forced fumble.
Quote: "We knew Morton had good athletes all over the field and had good speed, but we planned to stop the run first, as normal," said Sutter-Sanfratello, who helped hold Morton to 35 yards on 37 carries. "I've never seen anything like this (the lightning delay), but we were all mentally prepared, got to bed early, and got the job done."
Beyond the box score: Lowell has won 20 of the 26 games it has played against the Governors over the last 25 years. The Red Devils have won seven consecutive games and have held Morton to an average of 3.6 points per game during that stretch, including three shutouts. The Red Devils' last loss against Morton was a 42-41 overtime game in 2014.
Up next: Munster at Morton (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday; Lowell (2-1) at Clark (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday.