Big picture: The Merrillville football team used five turnovers — including three interceptions — to edge Andrean 20-14 on Friday at Merrillville. The victory avenged last year's 42-13 loss to their Broadway rivals. The Pirates also had two fumble recoveries. Darius Schultz scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter.
Turning point: With 40 seconds left in the third quarter, Andrean botched a punt deep in its own territory and got pinned back to the 1-yard line. Schultz ran it in on the ensuing play.
Andrean player of the game: Senior linebacker River Walsh intercepted two passes.
Merrillville player of the game: Justen Ramsey, a senior defensive lineman, did a little bit of everything. He finished with an interception, fumble recovery and a pass defended.
Quote: "I feel really good about this group. We have a lot of three-year starters," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. "We did enough to win, forced multiple turnovers and other than the long TD, we didn't give up much."
Beyond the box score: Merrillville matched its win total from all of last year, as it went a program-low 1-9 last season. "I don't care how ugly it is, a win is a win, especially with the season we had last year," Seiss said.
Up next: Andrean (0-1) at Hanover Central (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Penn (1-0) at Merrillville (1-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday.