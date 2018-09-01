Big picture: Bryce Hayman made plays with both his arm and his feet on Saturday afternoon as the senior quarterback helped lead Michigan City to a 28-10 DAC win at Chesterton in a game that started Friday night and was postponed due to weather. Hayman threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while Michigan City's defense limited the Trojans to just 51 rushing yards.
Turning point: Friday's weather delay came at the worst possible time for Chesterton, which squarely had momentum. The Trojans scored 10 points in the first quarter and led 10-7 when the game was halted midway through the second quarter, but they couldn't sustain their momentum Saturday. Chesterton was limited to just 55 yards of offense once the game resumed.
Michigan City player of the game: Hayman - He threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and another score.
Chesterton player of the game: Senior kicker Chris VanEekeren - He connected on a 43-yard field goal early in the first quarter.
Quote: "We came out flat on Friday night. We knew as soon as we started today that it was time to turn it up," Michigan City senior defensive end Chase Triplett said.
Beyond the box score: The Wolves only allowed Chesterton to cross midfield for one play Saturday. That play resulted in Chesterton junior quarterback Jacob Coslet being tackled for a 7-yard loss, knocking the Trojans back into their own territory.
Up next: Valparaiso (1-2, 1-0) at Michigan City (2-1 overall, 1-0 DAC), 7 p.m. Friday; Chesterton (1-2, 0-1) at LaPorte (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m., Friday.