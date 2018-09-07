Big picture: When you have as many fumbles as you do points in a football game, you're most likely going to come out on the losing end. Unfortunately that happened to Munster on Friday night, as it fumbled the football nine times and lost four of them in its 25-13 loss to Morton. The Governors also had their share of mistakes, as junior quarterback Credell Prather had three interceptions and Morton muffed a punt at its own 2-yard line, which set up Munster's lone offensive TD on a Michael Dywan 2-yard TD run. Morton made more plays on the perimeter, though, as Prather connected with older brother Kashon on a 28-yard TD pass for their team's first score of the game. The Mustangs fumbled the first snap on their next offensive series, but the Mustangs answered with a Luke Forszt pick-6 on Morton's next possession.
Turning point: Up 15-6 with 2:51 in the third quarter, Morton's drive stalled deep in Munster territory, but junior Jordan Pinkins nailed a 38-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.
Munster player of the game: Senior safety Forszt recorded three interceptions, including one for a 17-yard TD return.
Morton player of the game: Senior wide receiver Kashon Prather hauled in three catches for 72 yards, including a 28-yard TD in the first quarter. "I caught it with my left hand and fell to the ground," Prather said. "We were tussling and the refs were confused at first, but one of them came over and awarded me the TD."
Quote: "We're letting Credell (Prather) make decisions and he played just two-and-a-half games last year," Morton coach Sean Kinsey said. "He may have wanted a few back, but we're living with his decisions."
Beyond the box score: Morton didn't get its first first down until 8:34 in the second quarter. The Governors have won three of the last four games in the series against Munster.
Up next: Highland (2-2) at Munster (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday; Morton (2-2) at West Side (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday.