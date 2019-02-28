Gavit has hired a new football coach, and it didn’t have to look far.
David Silvas played three varsity seasons for the Gladiators before graduating in 1997. But since hanging up his cleats as a high school linebacker, Silvas’ love of the game hasn’t stopped.
Instead, it led him right back to his alma mater.
For the past four years, Silvas has served as the middle school football coach at Gavit, and now he’ll take over the high school program. The Gladiators finished 4-6 last season under Robert Robinson — who was not brought back — but Silvas is excited to help point the team in a new direction.
Times sports reporter James Boyd spoke to the new coach about his journey coming full circle and the timeless bond he hopes to create with his players.
Q: You graduated from Gavit in 1997 and 22 years later you are now the head coach of the high school football team. When you played, did you ever envision going into coaching?
A: I never would have thought. When you’re playing, you’re always thinking you’re going to be in the NFL. That’s what my thought was. Obviously, it didn’t go that way. But I’m so happy it’s worked out the way it’s worked out.
Q: When you played under coach Bill Melby, what is something that he instilled in you that you still carry with you today?
A: Definitely that football has lessons as you learn it and play it. It carries over into life itself. It makes you a better person, gives you a better work ethic and forces you to do your best to be successful.
Q: You used to work at a steel mill, Niagara LaSalle Corporation. What ultimately made you go back to school so you could eventually become a teacher and coach?
A: I always wanted to do what I’m doing now. The money was nice (at the steel mill), but I guess it was right when that economic bubble happened and guys started getting laid off. And I was just like, "I really need to just do what I want to do." It was right around 2009.
Q: When you enrolled at Indiana University Northwest, you had a young son and were still working full-time. What kept you motivated and how did you manage to get through the days of balancing your schoolwork, your job and your family?
A: It definitely wasn’t easy. But I guess just seeing my kid and knowing what the big picture was going to be definitely helped me get through that. My wife was absolutely amazing and supportive. Again, I was a full-time student and had a full-time job and we just had our son. She was amazing, helping me and pushing me through those tough times.
Q: You’ve been teaching social studies for the past few years. Why is that your favorite subject?
A: I don’t know. I guess the teachers I had growing up I really liked how they taught it. And I just love historical things. I love visiting historical places. I get goosebumps thinking, "This happened here, so many years ago." I’m just into it.
Q: I assume you would have been happy to be hired as the head coach at a number of high schools, but how much sweeter is it to lead the Gladiators?
A: I love it. I know the school. I know the kids. I can relate to them, and I think they can relate to me. They know I’m from the area too. We get along very good. I get along very well with my students in class, and we’re just one big happy family.
Q: What was the hiring process like? And how did you find out you got the job?
A: I was interviewed by the athletic director and one of the principals of the building. And I found out when they called me in the office and told me I was the one selected by the administration and the athletic director.
Q: What was your initial reaction? And has the realization finally set in?
A: I did like a fist pump in the air and said, "Yes!" I was definitely happy about it. I thanked them. I shook all their hands. It’s been going really good since then. I’ve been interviewing for the assistant jobs, trying to fill that in. I let the kids know what was going on and what the expectation would be for next year.
Q: Football season is months away, but what are some initial things you’re doing to get acclimated with the program and your players?
A: First thing we did was get the weightlifting program going for them if they’re not in a sport. Want them to start working out and getting in shape for next year. Getting to know the kids isn’t a problem for me because I’ve either had them in class or on my middle school team.
Q: How much of an advantage do you think it is to have known these kids more than the typical four-year window high school coaches have?
A: I think that’s definitely going to help because I already know where to place them. With a new coach coming in, most of the time the kids are a little hesitant about playing or what’s going to be going on. But they already know me. They know what’s expected, so I think it’s a pretty smooth transition.
Q: Gavit has only had three winning seasons since you’ve graduated. What do you think will be your biggest challenge as your try to turn the program around?
A: I think we’ve only had a handful of winning seasons period at Gavit. I told the kids if they want to make a difference or make a change and start adding to that list, it’s all on them and how much work they want to put in to make themselves better.
Q: Obviously football is very important to you but so is teaching. What is the biggest lesson you want players to take away from having you as their coach?
A: The same things I got from coach Melby, to just take what they learned from football — having a good work ethic, taking care of your family when you’re older and just being a good person. I just want to make them better people because not everyone gets the chance to play football when they’re adults.