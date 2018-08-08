The Battle of 119th Street barbecue might be considered one of the Region's best traditions to kick off the football season.
It celebrates Indiana's second oldest rivalries between Clark and Whiting, with the neighborhood series starting in 1934.
"It's a great event," Oilers coach Jeff Cain said. "The kids really love it."
Both teams will march down 119th Street on at 5 p.m. Aug. 16, to Atchison Avenue, with police cars and firetrucks leading the way. Then, the rivals will sit down to eat together, with the food provided by the Whiting Lions' Club.
This year's guest speaker will be Chris Zorich, a College Football Hall of Fame member, a standout defender at Notre Dame. He then played for the Bears in the NFL.
Second time around: Wheeler coach Adam Hudak was hired late last summer which gave him a late start working with the Bearcats.
Hudak finished 5-6 last season at Wheeler, but with 12 seniors on this year's team he is excited about the added leadership.
Quarterback Griffin Belt and running back Payton Hinkle will lead an offense that is planning on spreading out the defense on every snap.
"We want to move it around and get our athletes in space," Hudak said. "We have a lot of competition at wide receiver, which is good. We have eight kids who could play out there so we're going to have some depth."
The Bearcats will play their scrimmage Friday night at North Judson.
No scrimmage on Calumet Avenue: Hammond coach Roosevelt Moore has a very young team this season. Of his 30 players, only five are seniors.
A scrimmage for a team like this is very important, but the Wildcats were supposed to have a scrimmage against Bishop Noll.
Since the Warriors suspended varsity football for the next two years, Hammond does not have anyone to go up against on Friday.
"We'll just practice," Moore said. "The kids were disappointed for sure. The coaches were disappointed, too. We wanted to assess some players at game speed to see where they are at.
"Now, we won't be able to do that."
The Wildcats, who were 3-7 last season, open at South Bend Washington on Aug. 17th.
"We're really fresh going into that first game," Moore said. "We got a lot of young guys out there. The first quarter could be interesting."