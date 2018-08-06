CEDAR LAKE — Chuck Miller grew up in Chicago Heights and played high school football at Bloom.
The DeMotte resident is in his first season coaching under Brian Parker at Hanover Central. And when the Wildcats season is over, Miller will return to his other coaching job with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League.
The IFL plays from February through June.
"I was coaching at Roosevelt High School in north Chicago and that was quite a drive," Miller said. "So when (Parker) got the job here we formed a relationship and he brought me on.
"It's been fun. This is a great football town. I think the future is really bright here."
Parker and his staff are working with a very young group, which has some budding talent, Miller said. Miller, the defensive coordinator, credited senior linebackers John Miller and Sam Momcilovic and defensive end Michael Simon for showing great leadership for a team that went 5-5 last season.
"We have a lot of young guys who are working real hard," Miller said. "The conditioning we're doing under (Parker) is the best I've seen. It's going to be a benefit for the younger kids."
And once the season is over, he's back to Green Bay, where he coaches the running backs.
"It gets real cold up there," Miller said.
QB controversy in Hobart?
First-year Hobart head coach Craig Osika is excited about the promise for his Brickies. They have 27 seniors on the roster and a very good sophomore class that was undefeated in middle school.
While a lot of positions have been secured, the quarterback spot has yet to be determined.
The two players battling it out are senior Ryan Leto and sophomore Riley Johnston.
Leto is the son of longtime Hobart trainer Mark Leto and Johnston is the son of longtime Merrillville track coach Jim Johnston.
"That's a pretty good pedigree of athletes," Osika said. "But no, we don't have a 'quarterback controversy.' Both of them are battling it out every day. Both have their strengths and both have things they have to work on.
"We will see what happens. Maybe we'll end up having a two-quarterback system?"
Not under the radar anymore
Clark quarterback Matt Johnson was second in the Region in passing yards last season, finishing with 1,733. He completed 106 of 198 passes and threw 18 touchdowns.
Johnson led his team to a 28-21 win over E.C. Central last year, breaking a 27-game losing streak. Second-year Pioneers coach Nick Testa said this summer has been good at Clark.
The numbers are up from recent years and he said he had more players at summer workouts than last year.
Testa invited some Marines to run his team through a boot camp, which helped with their conditioning and team building.
"The culture is starting to change. It just takes some time," Testa said.