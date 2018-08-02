Lowell made it to the Class 4A state championship game last November with a great senior class which won 43 games in four years and four sectional championships.
As coach Keith Kilmer and his staff started the rebuild for this season, the spirits and hopes of all in this great program are very high, he said.
"It's been kind of neat," Kilmer said. "It's a transition of the younger kids who've been riding the coattails in the past to now write their own story. Tradition doesn't define us. Tradition can be a scary thing. All the kids coming back know that they have to do it on their own now."
Lowell has 43 players that are sophomores, junior and seniors, which is below average for them, but it was something Kilmer said he expected. Thirty four freshmen are playing football at Lowell this fall.
"We've got kids who have a chance to play who've been on the sidelines the last two years," Kilmer said. "That's an exciting thing. I have to remind myself to be patient. It has been rejuvenating, however."
Wilkerson leading Trojans' D: Kody Wilkerson had a very good season for Chesterton last season, finishing with 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Chesterton coach Mark Peterson observed that Wilkerson is leading the way in the first week of camp, which is what has been expected from a player heading into his third season as a starter.
Peterson also said that Max Rodriguez and Ethan Staubus have been doing great work as defensive backs.
On the offensive side of the ball, Peterson gave credit to wide receivers Ben Slatcoff and Jake Warren, both juniors who started last season.
"(Both) have started to come into their own as blockers and developed strength and skills needed to step into another level of receiving efficiency that will be a key to passing success for the Trojans," Peterson said.
Ingots are on the rise: First-year River Forest coach Joe O'Connell is excited just being a few days into camp.
"I feel like the commitment level and buy-in is getting where it needs to be," he said.
Moving over from Class 6A Merrillville to a 2A program, O'Connell's number one goal is trying to develop more depth and is finding it with a solid group of younger players.
He credited Javier Bugala, Judah Lewis, Moises Montes, and Kyle Moore for showing great leadership early on.
"The kids are excited about the new offense and things really seem to be coming together," O'Connell said.