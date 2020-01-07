The Associated Press released its AP all-state first team selections on Tuesday, and the Region was well represented.
In Class 6A, Merrillville wide receiver Jeremiah Howard and Merrillville offensive lineman Martes Lewis were selected, while Valparaiso offensive lineman Ben Scott and Valparaiso defensive lineman Cooper Jones were chosen for 5A. In 4A, Highland offensive lineman Sam Perez, Hobart linebacker Bobby Babcock, Lowell defensive back John Alessia III and Lowell punter Nate Gard were honored. In 2A, Andrean offensive lineman Adam Warren, Andrean kicker J.J. Wadas, Boone Grove defensive lineman Chandler Murray and Boone Grove defensive back Jake Mayersky were recognized.
Of the 12 Region players that were chosen, Jones and Babcock are the lone juniors, while the other 10 are seniors.
Highland coach Pete Koulianos said he was proud to have Perez lead his team on both sides of the ball. As a two-way starter, Koulianos gave a lot of credit to the 6-1, 275-pound lineman for never taking any plays off.
"One of the things that this (selection) validates to our kids is that you can play at a high level at Highland High School, and we play good football here," Koulianos said. "The kids can look at Sam and say, 'Hey, wow! A classmate of mine did this.'"
He added that Perez's recognition wraps up a noteworthy prep career that will leave a lasting impact on all of his returning players.
"He was definitely a big stabilizing figure," Koulianos said. "He was a kid that you could point to and have the other kids follow."
Jones also dominated the line of scrimmage and helped Valparaiso reach the state championship for the first time in 18 years. The Vikings were undefeated heading into Lucas Oil Stadium and had its perfect season ended by two-time defending state champion New Palestine and IHSAA all-time leading rusher Charlie Spegal.
During his junior campaign, Jones recorded 56 tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks and two blocked kicks. He was also named The Times 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and has scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana and Iowa.
Johnson transferring to Merrillville
JoJo Johnson will no longer play football at Morton.
The standout wide receiver shared a post on his Instagram account Friday announcing that he is transferring to Merrillville, which is coming off a semistate appearance, for his final prep campaign. He thanked his former teammates and coaches and wrote that his decision to join the Pirates was due to a “family situation.”
“Family is the most important thing to me,” Johnson wrote.
After missing most of his sophomore season with a fractured ankle, Johnson returned fully healthy for his junior year and put on a show in the Governors’ high-powered offense. This past season, he recorded 19 catches for 286 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns and 43 carries for 423 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Johnson also snagged six interceptions, highlighted by two pick-sixes, and has scholarship offers from Ball State, Bowling Green State and Toledo, among others.
Morton is in a bit of a transition as former offensive coordinator Mac Mishler recently replaced Sean Kinsey as the Governors’ head coach. He expected Johnson to be a part of a strong returning core but will now have to move on without the dynamic wide receiver.
While Johnson’s absence will be a huge loss for Morton, it could be just as big of a gain for Merrillville. The Pirates are graduating a strong senior class, headlined by Howard. The 6-foot wide receiver is continuing his career at Northern Illinois, and Johnson will have a chance to replace him as Merrillville’s No. 1 wide receiver.
During his time with the Governors, Johnson helped the program win three straight outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference titles.
“You guys made my Morton experience something to remember with camp, practice, the balloon fight and many other things,” Johnson wrote to his former teammates. “I’m grateful to call you all my brothers.”