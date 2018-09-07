Big picture: Aahric Whitehead threw two touchdowns and Roderick Bell ran for another two scores as the Merrillville football team pounded Portage 39-0 on Friday night in Portage. The Pirates amassed 412 yards of total offense to just 61 yards for the Indians. Merrillville, along with Valparaiso, are the only two undefeated Duneland Athletic Conference teams after two weeks of conference play.
Turning point: After the teams traded punts to start the game, Merrillville embarked on an eight-play, 73-yard drive midway through the first quarter than ended when Whitehead hit fellow junior Jeremiah Howard for a 33-yard touchdown. Howard caught the ball in the end zone with two Portage defenders draped all over his body.
Merrillville player of the game: Whitehead - He completed his first nine passes and finished 11 of 13 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback added 33 rushing yards on five carries.
Portage player of the game: Freshman quarterback Tylee Swopes - Long after the game was decided, Swopes flashed some top-end speed on an 11-yard scramble.
Quote: "We've had a lot of big play opportunities (this season) that we just haven't cashed in on. Today we got all of them," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said.
Beyond the box score: Merrillville senior receiver Asa Saunee' Cartagena had three catches for 34 yards in his first action with the Pirates. Cartagena missed all of last season with a torn ACL and then missed the first three games of this year while recovering from a broken hand.
Up next: Michigan City (2-2, 1-1) at Merrillville (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Portage (2-2 1-1) at Crown Point (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday.