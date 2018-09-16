CROWN POINT — The Portage football team walked into its locker room during halftime at Crown Point facing a decision — lie down or get up.
Indians coach Darren Rodriguez could tell it was a critical moment Friday. His team was down 12-0 to Crown Point following a 39-0 drubbing against Merrillville the week before. Those types of situations can kill confidence, and he knew it.
“Keep fighting. That’s what I told them all week,” he said. “How do you want to be known? What do you want to do? I didn’t think the 39-0 loss really showed who we were, so we had to scratch and fight and claw and do whatever we have to do. They could have easily went into halftime and bickered and just looked at each other, but didn’t.”
Portage scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to knock off Crown Point 14-12 and become part of a four-way tie for second in the Duneland Athletic Conference at 2-1 with LaPorte, Merrillville and Michigan City. They are all trailing 3-0 Valparaiso.
In a season with so few games, Portage senior linebacker Josh Warmick said he and his teammates had no time to feel sorry for themselves. Immediately following his team’s 39-point loss to Merrillville a week ago he went back to work.
“That was motivation,” Warmick said. “I’ll be honest, as soon as the game after Merrillville ended I went home and worked out. We had to get back to being ourselves. Next game, next practice — we had to go.”
Portage has room for improvement, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Indians picked up just 79 yards through the air and only nine on the ground against Crown Point after gaining just 61 total yards of offense against Merrillville.
Junior quarterback Zack Warchus, who’s in the midst of his first year as starter, is still learning Rodriguez’s option offense. He rushed for 142 yards against Lake Central — proof that he has the athletic ability — but hasn’t shown the consistency.
“As an offense, we’ve just got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rodriguez said. “There’s times where we’re doing things but then we have a penalty and then another penalty and the next thing you know it’s second-and-20. I go, ‘Guys, I don’t have a play for second-and-20.’”
As a result, Portage relies on an overlooked phase of the game — special teams. The Indians blocked an extra point, punt and field goal against Crown Point. Warmick returned the blocked field goal for the game-winning score.
Should the Indians clean up their offense, Rodriguez said he’s confident his team can have a say in the DAC title race.
“(Game’s like Friday’s win) say we can come back and do some things,” he said. “We can make some plays.”
Warmick agreed.
“This team?” he said, taking the time to gather his thoughts. “This team can make it.”