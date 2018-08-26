HAMMOND — Credell Prather limped along the sideline after being tackled low during the first half against Lake Central on Friday. It must’ve brought back bad memories.
The Morton quarterback missed much of the 2017 season after he broke his left ankle on the first play in Week 3 against Lowell.
“He definitely was hurt. He’d worked hard to become a starter as a sophomore,” Morton coach Sean Kinsey said. “We definitely knew we had a good team last year and he felt like he could get us over the hump.”
The play call that led to the injury was for a fade.
“We just wanted to take a shot early. When I took my three-step drop, I seen (the Lowell defender) coming off the edge but I knew I could get the ball out,” Prather said. “When he hit me, my body kind of folded and that’s how it happened. I thought I tore something in my knee.”
Doctors told him it was the ankle and not the knee, but it was still expected to cost Prather his season. Instead, he spent three or four days each week in rehab. He was healthy enough by the end of the season to see a few snaps in the Class 4A sectional semifinal loss to Griffith.
“I was still around the team every day,” Prather said. “Right after physical therapy I’d come up here and try to coach up (quarterback Tirae Spence) and just stay in the loop.”
Prather only missed a few plays against Lake Central. And when he came back, he tossed a 21-yard touchdown to his brother, Kashon, that sparked the Morton sideline.
He finished 8 of 17 for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Governors' 33-13 home loss.
That time away from the physical part of the game helped Prather progress mentally, he said. He believes he's better at pre-snap reads and defining coverages.
Teammates noticed his efforts, too. They voted him a captain as a junior.
“He’s just an all-around good kid and a strong leader,” Kinsey said. “He has the ability to move. He’s an effective runner, but he can still push the ball downfield. We’re high on him.”
Prather said he aims to break the Indiana single-season passing record before he leaves Hessville. That mark of 4,468 yards was set by Evansville Mater Dei’s Jake Schiff in 2001. Prather threw for 119 yards against Highland in Week 1.
“I’m not getting really heavily recruited right now,” Prather said. “I feel like if I can get to that goal, maybe I’ll get more looks.”
Morton will play Lowell again this week.