MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville matched its win total from a year ago when it beat Andrean 20-14 in Week 1.
But it's worth noting that last season's team was shorthanded for much of the year. Justen Ramsey suffered a torn MCL in his left knee in the fifth game and didn't play another game.
Ramsey, a senior defensive lineman and a Ball State recruit, and the rest of the Pirates defense held Andrean to just 35 yards rushing and forced five turnovers Friday.
"If you don't double him, he's gonna win the one-on-one," Pirates coach Brad Seiss said of Ramsey. "The entire defense has done a good job up to this point and it's definitely nice to have Justen back out there."
Ramsey recovered a fumble with 5:03 left in the first half and intercepted a pass deflected by sophomore linebacker Devin Sanders with 8:45 left in the third.
"I blacked out. I didn't know it was even in the air. I just looked up and saw it," the 6-foot, 295-pound Ramsey said. "After I looked at the ball in my hands, I was thinking, '(expletive), I just got a pick.'"
Ramsey hurt his knee at Michigan City last year while blocking on a Merrillville field-goal attempt. A Wolves player was blocked into his knee and it caved in, Ramsey said.
The rehab, of course, was grueling, but Ramsey said the mental hurdle of not being out there playing with his team was even harder.
Ramsey took some time before the season-opener to reflect on his journey. He didn't think about just how hard he worked to get back on the field. He also contemplated his entire football life.
"The trainers really wanted me to get back on the field as much as I did," Ramsey said. "I looked around the field and said, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back.' The hard work we've put in for years and these past few months are about to pay off."
Now that the entire defense is in tact, it has a tough test Friday when it plays host to Penn (1-0). The Kingsmen earned a 21-3 win over Valparaiso, the No. 2 team in The Times' preseason poll, on Friday.
"It doesn't get any easier from here," Ramsey said. "We're gonna work harder in practice and clean up the mistakes we made."