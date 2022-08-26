Prep football roundup for Friday, Aug. 26

Highland battled visiting Whiting in nonconference play on Friday, and it took an overtime session to decide the outcome.

After Highland intercepted Whiting quarterback Nick Davenport on second down in OT, Jason Lawrence ran it in from 2 yards out for the TD two plays later to give Highland a 12-6 win in overtime.

Lawrence finished with 31 yards rushing, while quarterback Max Smith completed 7 of 17 passes for 83 yards. Smith also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Davenport played well enough to win, completing 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards. He rushed for another 37 yards and a score.

Smith dived in from a yard out for the game’s first score to put Highland up 6-0 with 6:22 left in the second quarter.

Highland then stopped Whiting on third-and-goal late in the second quarter and again on fourth-and-goal from a yard out as the first half clock expired to preserve a 6-0 lead.

Davenport ran around right end from a yard out to knot the game at 6-6 with 6:12 left in the game to eventually force overtime.

Hanover Central 37, Morton 0: Gannan Howes scored three different ways as the Wildcats (2-0) coasted past the Governors (0-2) in Hammond.

Howes caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Tony Bartolomeo Jr., ran for a 39-yard TD on a reverse and had a 50-yard pick six.

Tony Bartolomeo Jr. also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Bartolomeo for Hanover and Kyle Haessly had an 8-yard TD run.

Marian Catholic 41, Thornwood 14: Kyle Thomas ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Spartans (1-0) won on the road.

Tyler Lofton added 12 carries for 117 yards, including a 50-yard TD run, for Marian. Austin Alexander had a 60-yard pick-six and Carter Majeski added a 47-yard touchdown run for Marian, which opened a 34-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

River Forest 37, Boone Grove 0: Ayden Silver had touchdown runs of 35, 75 and 4 yards as the Ingots (2-0, 1-0) knocked off the visiting Wolves (0-2, 0-1) in Greater South Shore Conference action.

Jeremiah Stansil and Saul Montes also ran for scores for River Forest.

Providence Catholic 16, Lake Central 14: The Indians (1-1) lost on the road as Providence (1-0) scored a late safety.

Chase Kwiatkowski threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Lamarr Richardson and Xavoier Williams had a 20-yard TD run for Lake Central's scores.

Times Staff contribited to this story.