Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 2

Lane 10, TF South 6:

The Red Wolves dropped to 0-2 with the nonconference loss on the road.

Lane (2-0) opened a 10-0 lead through three quarters.

South made it a one-score game on Seneca Smith’s 4-yard TD run with 9:52 remaining but that ended the scoring.

Dion Smith passed for 81 yards for the Red Wolves, who ran for 92 yards as a team. Tommy Rolling had two catches for 49 yards.

River Forest 40, Lake Station 10

Ayden Silver scored three touchdowns in the first half to help the Ingots (3-0) earn their third straight win to start the season on Friday night at the Madden Field in Hobart.

Silver connected with Jeremiah Stansil for a 20-yard touchdown to score River Forest's first points of the game. Silver also ran for a 15-yard touchdown less than a minute later in the second quarter and managed to complete a 24-yard touchdown pass to Calieb Short before the end of the half.

While Silver ended the contest without taking a snap in the fourth quarter, the ground game of the Ingots was able to extend the lead as Saul Montes rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Jose Alvarez ran for a 28-yard and 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Nathan Robinson scored the lone touchdown for Lake Station with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. River Forest will play its first game on the road this season against Hanover Central on September 9, while Lake Station hosts South Newton on September 9.

Lake Central 17, Portage 14

Xavier Williams continued his hot start to the season scoring two long touchdowns to help Lake Central (2-1) past Portage (1-2), 17-14, on Friday night.

Down 6-3, Williams broke away for his first score from 39 yards out. Then, soon after, Williams once again found space and scored a 33-yard touchdown to give Lake Central a 17-6 lead.

A late 65-yard touchdown by Portage cut the score to just a field goal, but that was as close as it would get.

Mike Clark and Branden Hull contributed to this report.