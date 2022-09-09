Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 9

PORTAGE — Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas completed 10 of his 16 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-13 road win for the Pirates. Thomas connected on both his touchdowns with sophomore wide receiver John Peters. Peters' two receptions were both for a touchdown as he racked up 92 yards in the process.

Justin Marshall paced the ground game as he rushed 13 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Phillip Roche also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown. Portage scored its two touchdowns late in the second half as Terrell Craft scored an eight-yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter, while Keenan Miller rushed for a five-yard touchdown with a little over two minutes left in the contest.

Merrillville (3-1, 1-1 DAC) hosts Michigan City on September 16, while Portage (1-3, 0-2 DAC) travels to Crown Point for its first road game of the season on September 16.

Hanover Central 35, River Forest 0:

Hanover Central won the battle of unbeatens at The Den on Friday with a 35-0 victory over River Forest.

Kyle Haessly ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hanover offense. His 43-yard run with 7:03 left in the third quarter gave the Wildcats (4-0) some separation and a 21-0 lead. Haessly scored again, running in from 8 yards out for a 28-0 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

Wally Koontz recovered a fumble at the one yard line and scored on the ensuing kick off when River Forest (3-1) failed to cover the football.

In the first half, Gannan Howest caught an 11-yard pass from Tony Bartolomeo for a touchdown with 4:53 left in the first quarter to give Hanover a 7-0 lead. On its next possession Haessly dove in from three yards out to put Hanover up 14-0 with 2:32 left in the first.

The Wildcat defense was able to pitch a shutout.

“If you look at our defense, we have a lot of size up front,” Hanover coach Brian Parker said. “We have a lot of guys who are fast who don’t have their hands on the ground. Our linebackers and our secondary guys are all sub-4.8 40 (yard dash) guys, and we just expect a lot of those bigger guys to hold up so the fast guys can swim to the football.”

Tony Bartolomeo completed 9-of-10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Matt Koontz saw his first action at quarterback completing 5-of-8 passes for 49 yards.

River’s Ayden Silver was injured early in the first quarter and did not return. Saul Montez rushed for 44 yards to lead the Ingots.

Calumet 39, Whiting 6: Calumet remained undefeated on the season with a 39-6 Greater Southshore Conference win over Whiting on Friday night.

It is the seventh 4-0 start for the Warriors in program history and first since 2014, when Calumet went 9-3 and its first loss was to Whiting that year.

Calumet senior quarterback Andrew Marcum connected on long TD scores of 54 and 33 yards with No. 1 receiver Terrell Caldwell. Warriors junior running back Anthony Ponce scored on three short-yardage runs in the second half as well as a rushing touchdown in the first half.

Whiting (1-2, 0-1) scored its lone touchdown on a rushing score from Nakiya Moran after Calumet opened the game with the long bomb from Marcum to Caldwell.