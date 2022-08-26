 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep football scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26

Brad Seiss 1

Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss talks with the Pirates before the start of a scrimmage against Lowell earlier this month.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

Friday's Games

Calumet 56, West Side 16

Crown Point 28, Andrean 18

Hanover Central 37, Morton 0

Highland 12, Whiting 6, OT

Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0

Lafayette Jefferson 51, Michigan City 33

Lowell 21, LaPorte 14

Marian Catholic 41, Thornwood 14

Merrillville 17, Hobart 7

Munster 34, Griffith 14

Penn 31, Portage 6

Providence Catholic 16, Lake Central 14

Rensselaer 55, North Newton 0

River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6

Shepard 38, TF South 24

Culver Community 32, South Central 16

Valparaiso 52, Hammond Central 0

Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7

West Central 44, Lake Station 12

Chicago Carver at TF North

Saturday's Games

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

EC Central vs. Bowman

