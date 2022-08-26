Prep football scoreboard for Week 2

Friday's Games
Calumet 56, West Side 16
Crown Point 28, Andrean 18
Hanover Central 37, Morton 0
Highland 12, Whiting 6, OT
Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0
Lafayette Jefferson 51, Michigan City 33
Lowell 21, LaPorte 14
Marian Catholic 41, Thornwood 14
Merrillville 17, Hobart 7
Munster 34, Griffith 14
Penn 31, Portage 6
Providence Catholic 16, Lake Central 14
Rensselaer 55, North Newton 0
People are also reading…
River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6
Shepard 38, TF South 24
Culver Community 32, South Central 16
Valparaiso 52, Hammond Central 0
Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7
West Central 44, Lake Station 12
Chicago Carver at TF North
Saturday's Games
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.
EC Central vs. Bowman