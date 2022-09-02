 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep football scoreboard for Week 3

Crown Point at Andrean football

Crown Point's J.J. Johnson hands the ball to the referee following his touchdown.

 John J. Watkins The Times

Thursday's games

Marian Catholic 55, Leo 21

Friday's games

Boone Grove 40, South Central 0

Calumet 45, Wheeler 0

Chicago Hope 43, TF North 0

Chicago Lane 10, TF South 6

Crown Point 48, Merrillville 40

Elkhart 35, Morton 6

Hammond Central 48, South Bend Clay 6

Hanover Central 44, Culver Academies 6

Hobart 35, Griffith 0

Kankakee Valley 41, South Bend Washington 0

Lake Central 17, Portage 14

Michigan City 24, Chesterton 21

Munster 38, EC Central at Munster 18

New Prairie 24, Lowell 7

River Forest 40, Lake Station 10

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

West Side 26, Highland 20

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Andrean, 3 p.m.

