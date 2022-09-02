Prep football scoreboard for Week 3

Thursday's games
Marian Catholic 55, Leo 21
Friday's games
Boone Grove 40, South Central 0
Calumet 45, Wheeler 0
Chicago Hope 43, TF North 0
Chicago Lane 10, TF South 6
Crown Point 48, Merrillville 40
Elkhart 35, Morton 6
Hammond Central 48, South Bend Clay 6
Hanover Central 44, Culver Academies 6
Hobart 35, Griffith 0
Kankakee Valley 41, South Bend Washington 0
Lake Central 17, Portage 14
Michigan City 24, Chesterton 21
Munster 38, EC Central at Munster 18
New Prairie 24, Lowell 7
River Forest 40, Lake Station 10
Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3
West Side 26, Highland 20
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.
Crete-Monee at Andrean, 3 p.m.