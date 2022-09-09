Prep football scoreboard for Week 4

Times Staff
Andrean 21, EC Central 0, 1Q
Chesterton 14, LaPorte 0, 2Q
Crown Point 14, Lake Central 0, 2Q
Hammond Central 7, Highland 0, 1Q
Hanover Central 14, River Forest 0, 2Q
Hobart 14, Culver Academies 7, 2Q
Merrillville 7, Portage 0, 2Q
Michigan City 14, Valparaiso 14, 2Q
TF South 6, TF North 0, 2Q
Wheeler 12, South Central 0, 2Q
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon
