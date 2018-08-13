Clark Pioneers
Coach: Nick Testa, second season
Last season: 1-9 (1-3 GLAC)
2017 postseason: Lost 45-14 to Wheeler in the Class 3A Sectional 25 first round
Top returning offensive players: WR Fortune Woods (371 total yards, 3 TDs), QB Matt Johnson (1,733 yards, 18 TDs), RB Adrian Cisneros (27 attempts, 112 yards, 1 TD).
Top returning defensive players: S Woods (37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack), LB Daniel Diaz (43 tackles, 2 tackles for loss).
Three things you should know
1. Numbers are up
The Pioneers dressed 21 players in the first game against Whiting in 2017. Second-year coach Nick Testa said as many as 43 players were at practice this summer. Of those, 28 were there consistently.
“It feels like my program now. We’ve had a good offseason,” Testa said. “Some of my coaches who’ve been around said they haven’t seen this many kids around at Clark ever.”
Even more important, Testa said, is that the culture changes are starting to show. He said getting the school’s first win in two years was an accomplishment but one-win seasons will never again be acceptable.
“There was such a losing culture around this program for so long and it’s taken some time for the kids to buy in, but they’re starting to do that,” he said. “I really feel like we can get things turned around.”
2. Johnson leads the air attack
Clark wants to throw the ball around. And having a returning senior quarterback like Matt Johnson can make that a lot easier.
“It’s kind of scary because he can kind of start suggesting plays and I’m thinking along the same lines that he is now,” Testa said. “He’s able to see things and tell me why he’s doing things, guys he’s supposed to be reading. It’s just a really good relationship and he’s a great football player.”
Only Michigan City’s Michael McCullough threw for more yards and only Griffith’s Fred Winston threw more touchdowns than Johnson did last season.
3. Replacing Walker
Antwon Walker had over 1,000 yards receiving for Clark last year as a senior, but he’s gone.
“It’s going to take a couple guys (to replace that production),” Testa said.
Much of that load will fall on the shoulders of junior Fortune Woods, who missed much of last season.
“Talent-wise, he is every bit as good as Antwon was last year,” Testa said. “I would put him up against anybody in the area. He’s 6-3. He’s unbelievably fast, unbelievably physical. He’s just got to put it together.”
Seniors David Lara and Luis Pena and sophomore Miguel Aguilar will also be asked to help.
E.C. Central Cardinals
Coach: Jay Novak, fifth season at school, seventh overall
Last season: 4-6 (3-1 GLAC)
2017 postseason: Lost 27-0 to Morton in the Class 4A Sectional 17 first round
Top returning offensive players: QB Christian Luevano (40 of 88, 421 yards, 4 TDs), RB Michael Perkins (44 attempts, 345 yards, 3 TDs), RB Thai Jordan (35 attempts, 344 yards, 3 TDs).
Top returning defensive players: LB Perkins (75 tackles, 1 INT), LB Jordan (61 tackles, 1 INT).
Three things you should know
1. The backers are back
The Cardinals return all three starting linebackers, including juniors Michael Perkins and Thai Jordan. Perkins was E.C. Central’s leading tackler.
“Our returning players have worked very hard in offseason training to learn to work towards one common goal while holding each other accountable in the classroom and in the weight room,” coach Jay Novak said.
The defense held opponents to only 88 rushing yards per game. But it will need to shore up the secondary with new faces.
2. The lines are back
All five starting offensive linemen — junior Jorge Martinez, senior Jaron Holden, junior Wayne McNair, junior Jordan Williamson and senior Rodrigo Lopez — return for an offense that averaged 116 rushing yards per game in 2017. That’s a luxury most high school programs don't have.
Four contributing defensive linemen — senior Romance Williams, sophomore Tyree Epps, senior Dion Wilson and senior Adonis Wilson — also come back.
3. The confidence is back
A team that was young and inexperienced in 2017 returns a year older and wiser. It's also quite talented.
“There were signs early in the season (last year) that we might be in for a rough season due to lack of experience and mature leadership,” Novak said. “When faced with adversity, our team had to learn how to come together as a family to play as a team.”
The Cardinals bring back 17 or 21 starters, in total.
Gavit Gladiators
Coach: Robert Robinson, eighth season at school, 11th overall
Last season: 4-6 (2-2 GLAC)
2017 postseason: Lost 27-0 to Highland in the Class 4A Sectional 17 first round
Top returning offensive players: RB Terrance Bursey (58 attempts, 417 yards, 5 TDs), RB Keirruan Russell (55 attempts, 397 yards, 6 TDs), RB Tyler Smith (99 attempts, 395 yards, 4 TDs).
Top returning defensive players: S Jaymiere Johnson (70 tackles, 5 tackles for loss), DL Eugene Johnson (66 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss).
Three things you should know
1. The running back stable
Coach Robert Robinson said he feels like he has six running backs who could step into the varsity lineup and produce. Junior Terrance Bursey, senior Keirruan Russell and senior Tyler Smith all return from last season’s regular rotation.
Quarterback Jaymiere Johnson, a senior, is also back.
“The guys who started last year on offense are all back there in the backfield,” Robinson said. “It’s been nice.”
The offensive line, which is in rebuild mode in camp, is a concern for the running game.
2. Defense takes the lead
There’s no weakness on the defense, Robinson believes. He expects junior linebacker Deonne Williams to have over 100 tackles this season.
“I just think teams are going to have a hard time moving the football on us,” Robinson said.
The secondary is anchored by senior cornerbacks Mekhi Dawson and Tyler Smith, who’s been playing with the first varsity group since his freshman year.
“We’ve got big hitters. We’ve got cover guys. Our linebackers are quick to the ball, which is instincts,” Robinson said. “It’s taken a long time to get a linebacker group where we feel like we can compete with anybody.”
3. '600 pounds of human'
Seniors Eugene Johnson and Andrew Brown will stuff up the middle as the starting defensive tackles.
“That’s 600 pounds of human in there,” Robinson said. “I think it’s going to be really tough for teams to run between the tackles if we stay healthy there.”
Brown is receiving interest from FBS schools, namely from Northern Illinois, Robinson said. He’d be the first Division I signee from Gavit in 20 years, according to Robinson.
“I think that Andrew is that guy,” Robinson said. “He’s strong. He’s athletic. He’s quick.”
Hammond Wildcats
Coach: Roosevelt Moore, fifth season at school
Last season: 3-7 (1-3 GLAC)
2017 postseason: Lost 55-0 to Griffith in Class 4A Sectional 17 first round
Top returning offensive players: RB Rigo Andrade (7 attempts, 93 rushing yards), WR Ci’Ye Golden
Top returning defensive players: CB Joshua Cross (55 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss), CB William Carroll (50 tackles)
Three things you should know
1. What’s up with the youth
The 2018 graduating class was a big one, filled with significant contributors. The Wildcats return only 11 starters, including zero linebackers and no experienced quarterbacks.
“It’s more teaching than anything,” coach Roosevelt Moore said. “We talk about not making the same mistake twice, just correct it there and go forward. And the kids do a good job of absorbing what we (are) telling them.”
2. Humphrey under center
Quarterback Jermaine Humphrey leaves the gym for the gridiron to fill a need with the departure of Senior Lindsey. “He’s pretty much a basketball player that’s an athlete,” Moore said of Humphrey, a senior. “But he’s a smart kid.”
It’s Humphrey’s first year playing organized football, but Moore said he’s been learning and improving every day in camp. He’ll have to develop chemistry with a group of receivers that’s equally green. Every pass caught in 2017 was done so by a senior.
Junior Ci’Ye Golden and sophomore Kristrin Alexander will need to step up on the outside. Alexander is a speedy transfer from Iowa and Moore said he is a potential “game breaker.”
The inexperience at quarterback and receiver could lead to more of an emphasis on the running game, Moore said. Last season, Lindsey attempted 144 passes.
“We have to set stuff up a little better now,” Moore said. “That home run shot has to be calculated.”
3. Defensive line is a strength
All four starters on the defensive line are returning, including senior defensive ends Alexander Fuentes and Romeo Lambert. The Wildcats hope they can help keep the young linebackers free from blocks to roam.
“We should be quick to the ball,” Moore said. “And we’re not real small up front, either. We’re kind of big.”
Morton Governors
Coach: Sean Kinsey, third season
Last season: 8-3 (4-0 GLAC)
2017 postseason: Lost 35-21 to Griffith in the Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal
Top returning offensive players: RB Eric Johnson (192 attempts, 1,153 yards, 16 TDs), WR Kashon Prather (32 receptions, 650 yards, 11 TDs).
Top returning defensive players: LB Cassius Waite (94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 interceptions).
Three things you should know
1. Win the games you’re not supposed to win
Takeaway two losses in 2016 and Morton hasn’t lost a conference game since 2007. The rest of the conference may not like to hear it, but the Governors are starting to put more emphasis on the rest of the schedule.
“We played some teams pretty tough (last year),” Kinsey said. “All around, it’s for us to get over the hump of beating teams we’re not supposed to beat, maybe. And I think some people are expecting us to be better this year, having as much as we’ve got coming back.”
Morton opens with a difficult out-of-conference stretch that includes games with Highland, Lake Central, at Lowell and against Munster.
“Everybody wants to get off to a good start. Everybody wants to win Week 1,” Kinsey said. “We feel like we’ve got the potential to put together something special but potential is just that. We’ve got to get the wins.”
2. Prather is the guy
Quarterback Credell Prather was injured in Week 3 last year and replaced by Tirae Spence, who did an admirable job. But Kinsey leaves no doubt about who his starter is.
“Credell is the guy,” Kinsey said of the junior. “He had an awesome offseason. He’s been to some camps, had a pretty impressive camp down in Louisville. We feel really good about where he’s at.”
Spence, also a junior, will start in the secondary, filling a gap. He may take some situational snaps at quarterback and will definitely take some at receiver.
3. JoJo will make them go
JoJo Johnson will be listed as a wide receiver but could see time as running back, too. The sophomore will have the ball in his hands.
“He’ll be kind of a breakout player for us this year,” Kinsey said. “A lot of things we’re going to do will involve JoJo. We’ll utilize him a lot.”
This is year three of Kinsey’s offense.
“We’re further along at this point in the summer than we’ve been since I’ve been at Morton,” he said. “We really feel good about the offense going forward and definitely feel like we have some weapons on the field.”
West Side Cougars
Coach: Colin McCullough, first season
Last season: 2-8
2017 postseason: Lost 41-0 to Lowell in Class 4A Sectional 17 first round
Top returning offensive players: QB Deon Newell, WR Dasjtwan Coleman, RB Chris Huggins
Top returning defensive players: DT Chase Sims, DB Antonio Reed, LB Onyx Lawson
Three things you should know
1. Many new wrinkles
Two seasons removed from an 0-10 debut as a head coach at Bishop Noll, Colin McCullough takes over a team led by Jason Johnson the past seven seasons, and the Cougars will join the Great Lakes Athletic Conference. Although the move from independent status, itself the result of the gradual dissolution of the former Northwestern Conference due to rampant school closings in the city, to GLAC member became official late last school year, all of the Hammond teams and E.C. Central were already on the Cougars’ schedule.
McCullough, a Gary native who was on West Side’s staff in 2015 and 2017, is pumped about growing enrollment numbers due to the closure of Wirt and Emerson and the influx of students from those schools to West Side.
“We’re getting kids who are good students and kids who are competitive and will put themselves in position to do great things,” McCullough said. “I’m just excited to get started. Probably the hardest part is the waiting and the anxiety over when I can get another chance to help these kids do great things.”
2. Newell has the arm and the trust
Senior quarterback Deon Newell has had near-perfect attendance at meetings, workouts, practices, et al. since the team reconvened in January. Throughout that time the former wide receiver has gained the trust of the coaching staff and will take over the offense this fall.
“He’s a great leader, a hard worker and the straw that stirs the drink,” McCullough said. “As he goes, the rest of the team goes. Quarterback isn’t just about who can throw the ball the farthest or run the fastest, but who do I trust to have the ball in the clutch?”
3. Sims could play on Saturdays
West Side’s next big thing could come from the trenches .
Chase Sims, McCullough said, is perhaps the most college-ready player on the team this season.
The 6-foot, 230-pound two-way lineman can play end, tackle or linebacker on defense. He has quickness but also room to grow, depending where his suitors want him making plays at the next level.
“He’s a solid player who works hard every day and the kind of kid you want to build around,” McCullough said. “He has the combination of the physical build and the work ethic.”