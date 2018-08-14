Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Dan Kukulski, second season
Last season: 8-4 (3-1 Greater South Shore Conference)
2017 postseason: lost 38-14 to North Newton in Class 2A sectional championship
Top returning offensive players: QB Jake Mayersky, RB Braeton Vann (184 carries, 949 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns)
Top returning defensive players: LB Mayersky (76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 INT), LB Austin Lemar (37 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT)
Three things you should know
1. Kukulski ready for Year 2
Year 1 of the Dan Kukulski era saw Boone Grove finish the season 8-4 and advance to the Class 2A sectional championship.
With plenty of starters back, Kukulski said he’s much more comfortable heading into the 2018 season.
“We really think we’re building something,” he said. “We’ve got a nice mix that really does help us set ourselves up not only for now but for years to come.”
2. Friendly competition good for Boone Grove
There are no guarantees when it comes to playing time at Boone Grove, and that’s just how Kukulski envisions keeping things.
The internal competition among the 40 or so players is healthy, he said. It forces players to show up to each practice ready to compete.
“That’s the kind of stuff that transfers over to the field,” Kukulski said. “We’ve got a lot of kids vying for a lot of spots. That competition, you can’t beat it.”
3. No slow starts
Boone Grove’s 0-2 start a season ago was less than ideal.
The back-to-back losses to open up the year tested the resolve of players and coaches, Dan Kukulski said. And while his team responded with eight wins over its next nine games in 2017, he added that he wouldn’t mind skipping right to the winning in 2018.
“Obviously we want to come out of the gates better,” he said. “I think we’re in the right frame of mind to be able to punch and not be punched right away.”
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Rick Good, second season
Last season: 3-7 (2-2 Greater South Shore Conference North)
2017 postseason: Lost 43-20 to Twin Lakes in Class 3A sectional first round
Top returning offensive players: WR Paris Hernandez (58 receptions, 1,086 yards, 10.7 yards per game, 18.7 yards per catch.), RB A.J. Fowler (64 attempts, 371 yards, 37.1 yards per game, 5.8 yards per carry, 22 receptions, 274 yards, 27.4 yards per game, 12.4 yards per catch).
Top returning defensive players: DE Fowler (47 tackles, 4.7 tackles per game, 9 sacks), DT Joshua Johnson (37 tackles, 3.7 tackles per game, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).
Three things you should know
1. Turning the corner
Calumet started last season 0-4 but then went 3-3 to finish the campaign. It will look to carry that momentum into this year. The Warriors' first four games are at home, including the season opener with Gavit.
“This senior class has had three head coaches if you count myself, so this is the first time that they’ve had someone coming back the next year,” coach Rick Good said. “Eventually in the latter half of the season they started buying in to what myself and (offensive coordinator) Tony Klimczak were trying to implement.”
2. Still have Paris
Senior wide receiver Paris Hernandez was one of the top receivers in the Region a year ago in terms of touchdowns, catches and yards. Although the Warriors plan to run the ball more this season, they will still get the ball in the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Hernandez’s hands as much as possible.
“The only thing he is lacking from going big time (in college) is four or five inches,” Good said. “He enjoys getting the ball, so we’ll have to oblige a little bit. He’s definitely our bell cow. He’s one of the special talents you’ll see.”
3. Defense can win games
The offense will be a work in progress with sophomore quarterback Mark Flores getting his first varsity start, but the defense should be solid on the strength of linebacker A.J. Fowler, tackle Joshua Johnson and end Jeremy Walker, all seniors. Calumet will use a 4-5-2 defensive look and should get a boost from newcomer Jeremiah Barry, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore, at an inside linebacker spot.
“He’s an absolute manchild,” Good said. “If we can get him to play within the system, he’s a guy that within the next two or three years people are going to definitely figure out who he is.”
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Ben Geffert, fourth season
Last season: 10-2 (4-0 Greater South Shore Conference)
2017 postseason: Lost 42-7 to Lowell in Class 4A sectional championship
Top returning offensive players: RB Ernest Johnson (42 attempts, 366 yards, 33.3 yards per game, 8.7 yards per carry; 9 receptions, 239 yards, 21.7 yards per game, 26.6 yards per catch), WR Cole Cervantes (14 receptions, 399 yards, 36.3 yards per game, 28.5 yards per catch).
Top returning defensive players: DB Johnson (43 tackles, 21 solos, 3.9 tackles per game, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions), DB Sayvion Miles (46 tackles, 24 solos, 4.1 tackles per game, 3 interceptions), DB Matt Peterson (16 tackles, 8 solos, 2.7 tackles per game, 2 interceptions).
Three things you should know
1. Panthers reload on offense?
Griffith lost a ton of offensive firepower with the graduation of quarterback Fred Winston and running back Kadafi Coleman. Winston threw for 1,604 yards and 21 TDs and ran for another 743 yards and 14 scores, while Coleman accounted for more than 850 yards of total offense. It won’t be a total rebuild for Griffith as it returns seniors Ernest Johnson (605 total yards, 14 TDs) and Cole Cervantes (409 total yards, 7 TDs).
“Both are three-year starters for us, and you add in guys like Sayvion Miles, Drew Davenport, Matt Peterson, Sean McSmith, Rondell Latiker, among others, (and) we have a lot of guys with big-play capability,” coach Ben Geffert said.
Latiker is a freshman, while Miles, Davenport, Peterson and McSmith are seniors.
2. Pick 5
Griffith will once again have an opportunistic defense as it returns five players who totaled 10 total interceptions last year — Miles (three), Peterson (one), Johnson (three) and Cervantes (three).
“They have played a lot of football for us on Friday night, and I expect them to anchor our defense,” Geffert said.
3. Playmakers
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Davenport is moving from offensive tackle to tight end, a position the Panthers will emphasize this season.
“We believe that he is going to have a big season for us,” Geffert said.
Geffert also expects contributions on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary from senior Jalen Everage.
“He has a combination of strength and speed that will cause a lot of trouble for opposing teams,” Geffert said.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Brian Parker, first season
Last season: 5-5 (1-3 Greater South Shore Conference)
2017 postseason: Lost 24-9 to Andrean in Class 3A sectional first round
Top returning offensive players: RB Brett Driscoll (46 attempts, 348 yards, 34.8 yards per game, 7.6 yards per carry, 4 TD), WR Brandon Demoff (36 receptions, 644 yards, 64.4 yards per game, 17.9 yards per catch, 2 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB Driscoll (50 tackles, 16 solos, 4.5 tackles per game, 1 sack), LB Sam Momcilovic (39 tackles, 26 solos, 4.3 tackles per game, 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks), LB John Miller (20 tackles, 11 solos, 2.5 tackles per game, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack).
Three things you should know
1. QB battle
James Delange passed for 1,168 yards and 9 TDs last year, and Hanover Central will be looking at two players to replace the graduated Delange. It’s a competition between the 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior Tyler Fruehling and the 5-foot-9, 140-pound sophomore Blaze Cano.
“They’re battling it out right now,” coach Brian Parker said.
2. Run or pass?
Parker projects it will likely be a 60-40 run-pass split. It might even be closer to 70-30 based on who Hanover has coming back on offense. It will be strong up front, anchored by 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior Max Kocka and 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior Ben Sedwick.
“We’re a power spread offense,” Parker said. “We’ll run some traditional spread, but we’ll also have some heavier sets where we’ll want to run the football. ... We do have some skill players, particularly on the outside with Brandon (Demoff) in the slot and Jack (Kuiper) on the outside.”
Demoff is a senior and Kuiper is a junior.
3. Newcomers could shine
Hanover Central will count of the defensive prowess of 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior Michael Simon at the defensive end spot, and he could be an impact player in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Sophomore power runner Adam Graham (6-0, 180) comes from a football family, and older brother David ran the ball quite well for Andrean a few years back.
“Adam is going to be our traditional H-back in the spread offense, so we’ll ask him to run some routes, run the jet (sweep), run the football and block,” Parker said. “He’s very talented, athletic and strong. He’s also a 4.2 GPA student.”
Lake Station Fighting Eagles
Coach: Jason Wolfe, second season
Last season: 2-8 (1-3 Greater South Shore Conference North)
2017 postseason: Lost 36-6 to North Newton in Class 2A sectional semifinals
Top returning offensive players: RB Dominique Smith (42 attempts, 278 yards, 27.8 yards per game, 6.6 yards per carry, 4 TD, 11 receptions, 117 yards, 10.6 yards per catch, 1 TD), RB Angelo Guerra (48 attempts, 176 yards, 22.0 yards per game, 3.7 yards per carry).
Top returning defensive players: DB Smith (45 tackles, 34 solos, 4.5 tackles per game), DB Guerra (27 tackles, 19 solos, 3.4 tackles per game), DT Nate Dukich (19 tackles, 13 solos, 2.4 tackles per game, 1 sack).
Three things you should know
1. New quarterback
Junior Nate Dukich (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) is moving from tight end to quarterback to give the Fighting Eagles a little more versatility at the position. He caught just two passes last year for 27 yards, and coach Jason Wolfe likes the leadership Dukich brings to the huddle.
“The kids look up to him, and he’s also a strong basketball player,” Wolfe said. “He’s been fantastic for us. He’s a real big kid with a strong arm.”
2. Trending up?
Lake Station’s win total has been 2-4-2-4 in the past four seasons. With two wins this past season, should it expect at least four wins this year? The coaching staff is working on getting the players to commit to the program, attend practices, come together as a team and compete hard every day.
“We’re really pushing on the competition thing,” Wolfe said. “We might not win ‘em all, and we may not win the four, but we want the opportunity to win them at least. Of course, we’ve got to stay healthy.”
3. Numbers are low
It’s always a struggle numbers-wise for Lake Station, and it has 24 players on its MaxPreps roster this year. The team hopes to pick up a few more. The junior class has good numbers, and they’re expecting big things from middle linebacker Matt Alvarez and wide receiver Justin Martin.
“We’re getting quite a bit done, and it’s feeling pretty good with what we’ve got,” Wolfe said.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Joe O’Connell, first season
Last season: 4-6 (3-1 Greater South Shore Conference North)
2017 postseason: lost 21-0 to Boone Grove in Class 2A sectional first round
Top returning offensive players: QB Kyle Moore (played fullback last season but is converting to quarterback), WR Moises Montes (8 catches, 39 yards)
Top returning defensive players: LB Andrew Piesyk (49 tackles), DB Judah Lewis (47 tackles, 4 INT)
Three things you should know
1. O’Connell starts fresh
Joe O’Connell takes over the reigns as the newest head coach at River Forest after previously serving as Merrillville’s offensive coordinator.
The learning curve is steep, O’Connell said, but it’s been exactly what he signed up for. He’s been hard at work installing a new spread offense and tweaked the defense.
“I’m really excited about everything we’ve got going on,” he said. “I’ve got high expectations for this program, and I know the kids and the whole coaching staff do too.”
2. Hey, that looks like Merrillville’s offense
If you expect O’Connell to change up his offensive ideas up just because he’s at a new school, you’d be wrong.
O’Connell will use a variation of the same spread offense he coached at Merrillville at his new home in River Forest. Senior Kyle Moore slides into the quarterback spot after playing fullback last season.
“He’s going to be the quarterback and running the show offensively,” O’Connell said. “We’re going to be putting a lot on his shoulders.”
3. Looking for respect
During a recent meeting, O’Connell asked his players what they want out of the upcoming season.
The overwhelming answer? Respect.
“It’s clear just how important it is that our kids feel respected in this conference,” O’Connell said. “I don’t think our kids have felt that recently, so that’s a goal of mine is for people to respect them as a threat. Our expectation is to win.”
South Central Satellites
Coach: Buzz Schoff, second season
Last season: 4-6 (0-4 Greater South Shore Conference South)
2017 postseason: lost 28-20 to Winamac in Class A sectional first round
Top returning offensive players: QB Kyle Schmack (43 of 84, 51.2 percent completion percentage, 4 TD, 5 INT; 64 carries, 265 yards), RB Jake Osburn (112 carries, 748 yards, 7 TD)
Top returning defensive players: LB Jackson Meloy and LB Osburn (returning starters)
Three things you should know
1. Schmack holds the keys
Coach Buzz Schoff has plenty of confidence when senior quarterback Kyle Schmack has the ball in his hands.
Schmack will lead a Satellite offense that has been tailored to fit his strengths. Where he goes, South Central will go.
“We’re going to give him the ball and see what he can do with it,” Schoff said. “He’s a guy that we’re going to lean on a lot this year both with his physical ability and his decision making.”
2. Meloy and Osburn tag-teaming
Whether it be at linebacker or in the backfield, senior Jackson Meloy and junior Jake Osburn spend plenty of time together.
The pair split time at running back and line up alongside each other at linebacker. Schoff said he’s been impressed with their consistency, particularly defensively.
“Those are two guys that you can put up against just about anyone in our league,” he said. “We’re really pleased with the way those guys are playing.”
3. Schoff keeping it simple
Schoff said he feels more comfortable entering his second season as head coach after potentially trying to do too much in Year 1.
Schoff originally came to South Central as a defensive coordinator before taking the reigns from Eric Stephens prior to last season.
“We split our staff up a little bit where I can focus more on the defensive side,” Schoff said. “I think we’ll be better off that way.”
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Adam Hudak, second season
Last season: 5-6 (2-2 Greater South Shore Conference South)
2017 postseason: lost 69-7 to Andrean in Class 3A sectional semifinals
Top returning offensive players: QB Griffin Belt (32 of 66 passing, 48.5 percent completion percentage, 574 yards, 95.7 yards per game, 7 TD, 7 INT), RB Payton Hinkel (701 yards, 63.7 yards per game, 6.9 yards per carry, 9 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB Brad Murray (69 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT), Nathan LeDuc (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble)
Three things you should know
1. Familiarity is a good thing
Coach Adam Hudak said he entered camp in attack mode thanks to the comfort and knowledge he has with his players now that he’s got a full season under his belt.
Wheeler hired Hudak last June after four seasons at Lake Station, two as head coach.
“For us, it’s good to have that full offseason with the kids and the full summer to work with them,” he said. “It helps us fire on all cylinders this year. It’s not like we’re behind the eight ball like we were last year.”
2. 4-2-5 coming
The most evident schematic change Hudak and his staff made over the offseason was switching to a 4-2-5 defense.
Hudak said he hopes the change adds additional help in the secondary and that he’ll lean heavy on his two linebackers to set the tone.
“We’ve got to be stout up the middle,” he said. “That’s going to be the heart of our defense and will dictate what we’re able to do.”
3. Follow Hinkel’s lead
Senior running back Payton Hinkel figures to stuff up stat sheets across the Region this fall.
While Hudak admits he expects to air it out more this season so long as senior quarterback Griffin Belt stays healthy, he conceded that Hinkel will remain the offense’s anchor after a 700-yard junior season.
“He’s going to be tough to bring down as a running back,” Hudak said. “We expect most of the offense to go through him.”
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Jeff Cain, 25th season
Last season: 6-3 (4-0 Greater South Shore Conference North)
2017 postseason: lost 20-14 to North Newton in Class 2A sectional first round
Top returning offensive players: ATH Nino Barbosa (66 carries, 563 yards, 8.5 yards per carry, 7 TD), RB/WR Tom Davenport (124 carries, 648 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 12 TD)
Top returning defensive players: ATH Joel Torres (83 tackles, 5 TFL), DT Emiliano Rodriguez (28 tackles, 1 sack)
Three things you should know
1. Senior-heavy Oilers
Whiting coach Jeff Cain said he hopes about 10 members of every freshman class hangs plays all four years.
This year’s seniors have exceeded that expectation by a wide mark.
Cain has 16 seniors on his roster for 2018, and he said that experience is a luxury.
“From a leadership standpoint, to have that many seniors for us is a big number,” Cain said. “That experience and leadership is something that’s really going to be hard to put a price on.”
2. Don’t call it a rebuild
Cain and the rest of his coaching staff aren’t blowing anything up or making big changes. His team will just be different — whatever that ultimately means.
“I never want to use the word rebuild because I think it’s a cop out for the kids,” he said. “But we don’t really know what’s coming. There’s going to be ebbs and flows, so it’s hard to know what you’re going to get. You just hope it’s where you want to be at.”
3. Looking for consistency
It may sound cliché, but Jeff Cain is looking for Steady Eddies.
Too many ill-timed mistakes and mental lapses got in the way of Whiting reaching its full potential a season ago, Cain said. If his players can remain level-headed, he said he believes his Oilers will be better off in the win column.
“The one thing that can translate into more success is to smooth out the highs and the lows here at Whiting,” Cain said. “We want to be more consistent. We need to be more consistent. ”