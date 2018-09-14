Big picture: If Portage’s players were going to quit on the season, they gave themselves plenty of chances. They never did. Coming off a 39-0 loss to Merrillville a week ago, the Indians, the Times' No. 9 team, went into halftime down 12-0 to Crown Point. However, they rallied with 14 unanswered second-half points to knock off the Bulldogs 14-12 in a Duneland Athletic Conference game in Crown Point.
Turning point: Portage junior cornerback Isaac Hegwood got off the edge and blocked a 43-yard Crown Point field goal effort only to then see senior Josh Warmick scoop up the loose ball and bring it back 74 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead score with just 4:20 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs had no answers after that.
Crown Point player of the game: Junior receiver David O’Toole - He hauled in five passes in the first half for 88 yards. Portage struggled to contain the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout.
Portage player of the game: Hegwood - He picked up a special teams trifecta with a hand in blocking a field goal, extra point and punt.
Quote: “I saw the ball and it was just hanging in the air for some time,” said Warmick, describing his scoop and score. “I was a little nervous someone was going to try and crack me, but then the ball fell into my hands and I took off. The entire time, I knew I had to go and stay on my toes.”
Beyond the box score: Crown Point players wore decals featuring the initials of former assistant coach Don Emery III, of Crown Point, who died at the end of last month at the age of 60. Emery was on the Junior Bulldog Board of Directors.
Up next: Crown Point (2-3, 1-2) at Valparaiso (3-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Portage (3-2, 2-1) at Chesterton (1-4, 0-3), 7 p.m. Friday