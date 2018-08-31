HOBART — Sal Valle believes he and his Hobart football teammates were getting ready for this months ago.
The senior running back and safety trusts his team when the Brickies resume their game with Culver Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hobart led 7-0 with 29 seconds left in the first half when play was stopped Friday night because of lightning.
“We conditioned very hard,” Valle said. “I’d say the hardest in this Region during the summer time. There’s no sitting around. We’re always play after play after play.
“We’ve been preparing all summer for this.”
Valle had 12 carries for 86 yards when play stopped. But he also fumbled a ball that gave the Eagles (2-0) their best field position of the night near midfield.
“We only have two turnovers. Sal fumbled one and then Tyler (Turley) fumbled a punt (return). Who knows what would happen in those drives at that point,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on, is not turning the ball over. We’ve got to make sure we take care of that tomorrow.”
Valle and the rest of the Hobart defense forced a punt in four downs and took the ball back.
“Over the past two weeks, our defense has kind of shined for us,” Osika said. “All year, we talked about how that’s going to be our identity. They’re doing a good job. I’m happy with where they’re at and I’m happy with where we’re at in the game.”
The Brickies (2-0) came into the contest ranked No. 14 in Class 4A by the Associated Press. Culver (2-0) was ranked No. 10.
After both offenses struggled in the early going, Hobart got on the board in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Riley Johnston found fellow 10th grader Zach Vode with an 8-yard touchdown pass. Officials had to confer before ruling that Vode got his feet down in bounds.
Hobart leads in total yards 165-48.
“Our defense is flying around. Our offense is running. We’re not out of our comfort zone,” Valle said. “We’re doing everything we planned to do.”
Osika believes his team will be able to handle the weather delay.
“It’s tough. I hope our kids take care of business, go home and get something to eat and rest,” Osika said. “I think our kids are disciplined enough to take care of that.”