Big picture: The Valparaiso High football team opened the Bill Marshall Era with a penalty-filled, turnover-laden 21-3 loss to Penn on Friday at Freed Field in Mishawaka. The Vikings held a 3-0 halftime lead, but couldn’t overcome a handful of crushing penalties and mental mistakes that led to turnovers and poor field position. The Kingsmen capitalized with a trio of second-half touchdowns, including an 8-yard pick-six from Caden Paquette that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter.
Turning point: After being stifled for much of the game, Penn senior running back Ryan Whiteman ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run on the opening play of a drive late in the third quarter to give the Kingsmen a 7-3 lead. The Vikings were forced to play catch-up for the rest of the game, but couldn’t get anything going offensively in the final 15 minutes of action. Whiteman added a second touchdown late in the game and finished with a game-high 88 rushing yards.
Valparaiso player of the game: Valparaiso sophomore defensive lineman Cooper Jones showed flashes throughout the game. His best sequence came midway through the first quarter when Penn had the ball inside the Valparaiso 10-yard line. Jones threw down Penn running back Trenton Horvath for a 4-yard loss and then sacked quarterback Ronald Powlus for an 11-yard loss. The Kingsmen later missed a 38-yard field goal on the drive.
Quote: “Penn is the kind of team that will capitalize on every single mistake that you make," said Marshall, the Vikings' new coach.
Beyond the box score: The Vikings had nine penalties for 90 yards, with several coming on key conversions. Jackson Kurth, a senior, appeared to score on a 7-yard touchdown run late in the first half, but Valparaiso was called for a face mask on the 1-yard line, wiping out the touchdown. That drive ended when Valparaiso went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 9 and came up short.
Up next: Valparaiso (0-1) at Mishawaka (1-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday.