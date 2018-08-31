With several lightning strikes already in the sky and rain on its way, Chesterton coach Mark Peterson and Michigan City coach Phil Mason stood together on the sideline Friday night assessing what had happened over the last hour, and what was to come.
It didn't take long for both coaches to decide to cancel Friday's Duneland Athletic Conference opener with the Trojans leading 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
"We knew what was coming when the officials started running over toward us," Peterson said. "We both have the best interests of the kids in mind. It doesn't do any good to have the kids sitting there until 10 at night. It doesn't do any good for all the fans sitting in the fieldhouse. We want to do what's right by the kids and by the fans."
The teams will resume play on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Part of the later start is due to the fact that Chesterton was still looking for an officiating crew as of late Friday night.
"We won't have the same crew tomorrow," Peterson said. "All of those guys are doing the chains and timers and various other things for the Michigan/Notre Dame game."
Fresh off a 31-0 win over Munster last week, the Trojans started fast on Friday night by forcing a fumble on Michigan City's first play from scrimmage. Chris VanEekeren connected on a 43-yard field goal four plays later to give Chesterton a 3-0 lead.
Michigan City answered two drives later as Bryce Hayman hit Demetrius Garrett Jr. on a 16-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. Chesterton junior quarterback Jacob Coslet then led the Trojans on a 9-play, 79-yard drive, with the highlight coming when Coslet hit Ben Slatcoff on a 37-yard completion. A key pass interference penalty extended the drive and junior fullback Ryan Klespies rumbled in for a five-yard score to give the Trojans a 10-7 lead late in the quarter.
"We've got a lot of game left," Peterson said. "It's an ebb and flow. We're not going to hang our hat on anything right now. The guys need to get some good rest and hydrate like crazy." -- Paul Oren
Lowell, Morton resume Saturday morning: The Red Devils' last loss against Morton was a classic 42-41 overtime game back in 2014.
However, the 2017 Class 4A runner-up wouldn't score anything against the Govs on Friday night, but not because of its own effort.
Mother Nature had different plans, as the game was just about to start between the teams, but it wasn't meant to be, as there were seven lightning strikes between 7:01 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
After finally calling it at 8:36 p.m., the game was postponed until Saturday at 10 a.m. -- Paul Honeycutt
Pirates and ‘Dogs delayed in scoreless battle: The defensive struggle between the Merrillville Pirates and the Crown Point Bulldogs is going to go long.
Excessive lighting forced the Pirates (1-1) and Bulldogs (1-1) to a standstill Friday night at Demaree Stadium. Crown Point owns possession and will have first and 10 from the Merrillville 40-yard line with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter when the game resumes Saturday at noon.
Merrillville junior rusher Darius Schultz shined early Friday with six carries for 32 yards. Crown Point went to the air early but was unable to get much momentum going to threaten a score. -- Sam Beishuizen
Lake Central, Portage attempt to wait out weather: Two squads of Indians had to wait until late into the night to attempt to finish a Duneland Athletic Conference football game. Lake Central led host Portage 10-6 when a ceaseless lightning delay began Friday night at The Warpath. The teams were still waiting out the delay at press time.
With lightning crackling off to the west and the instructions for a lightning delay having been broadcast on the public address speakers several times, no one on the field wanted to stop in a one-point game. On fourth-and-3 from the 8-yard line, Lake Central used the right foot of Cole Rainwater from the left hash to nail a 25-yard field goal and take a 10-6 lead with 27.8 seconds to go in the second quarter. Seconds later the lightning delay began and lasted more than an hour.
Lake Central senior quarterback Zach Bundalo was 6 for 10 passing in the first half for 54 yards before the storm hit. He was sacked twice but managed the game well.
For Portage, senior running back Trey Sebben averaged 6.3 yards per rush in the first half. His 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter opened the scoring.
Portage entered the game having won four consecutive games against Lake Central over the past three seasons, including two playoff victories. The Indians are attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2012. -- Paul Trembacki