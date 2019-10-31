Class 6A Sectional 1
Lafayette Jefferson (9-0) at No. 2 Merrillville (8-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Pirates received a tough draw and will look to slow down the Bronchos’ high-powered offense. Lafayette Jefferson is averaging 55.6 points per game, and junior quarterback Maximus Grimes and senior running back Marquis Munoz have led the way.
Grimes has thrown for 1,811 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has also rushed for three scores, while Munoz paces the Bronchos with 1,206 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. The senior is averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
Merrilville’s offense shouldn’t be overlooked either, and wide receiver Jeremiah Howard is sure to be on Lafayette Jefferson’s scouting report. The senior and Northern Illinois commit has totaled 38 catches for 752 yards and seven touchdowns.
No. 5 Crown Point (5-4) at Lake Central (3-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Bulldogs’ quest for a fourth consecutive sectional title starts against the Indians. Crown Point stifled Lake Central in Week 4 to earn a 10-0 road victory and will rely on its defense once again to limit the Indians offense.
Senior running back Sir Felix Garcia is Lake Central’s main workhorse, totaling 153 carries for 838 yards and six touchdowns. His most impressive performance came in a Week 3 home victory over Portage, In that contest, he rushed for a season-high 185 yards and season-high three touchdowns.
If the Indians hope to keep their season alive, Garcia will need another big game.
Class 6A Sectional 2
Warsaw (7-2) at No. 3 Chesterton (6-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
What to know: Warsaw won at Michigan City early in the season, just one week before Chesterton lost there. But the Trojans are a different team now and play a completely different style from the somewhat more run-heavy Wolves.
The Tigers lost to Class 5A power Concord in their regular-season finale but score 34.4 points per game and have the ultimate secret weapon: kicker Harrison Mevis, who beat City with a 51-yard field goal and is committed to Missouri.
Class 5A Sectional 9
LaPorte (2-7) at No. 10 Michigan City (4-5)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: This game's winner will likely face No. 1 Valparaiso next week and claims LaPorte County bragging rights to boot. City won 7-3 at LaPorte on October 11, and this could be another defensive struggle.
The Slicers opened the season shorthanded but beat Portage last week for their second Duneland Athletic Conference win. They've yet to win a road game, however. City has struggled on the road but has looked much better at Ames Field this season.
Class 4A Sectional 17
Highland (4-6) at No. 4 Hobart (8-2)
When: Highland vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.
What to know: The Trojans pulled out a thrilling, last-minute victory over EC Central to advance to the sectional semifinals, and sophomore running back Jonah Tillman was a big reason why. He recorded 23 carries for 193 yards in Highland’s 24-21 win, while the Brickies soundly defeated Morton in their sectional opener 42-21.
Hobart came away with seven turnovers — four interceptions and three fumble recoveries — to snap the Governors’ eight-game winning streak and put an end to their season. Senior linebacker Mark Mummey had a standout showing with a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception, and senior running back DJ Lipke guided the team’s offense with 28 carries for 162 yards and two scores.
The Brickies shut out the Trojans 35-0 on the road in Week 7. With the rematch taking place at the Brickyard and Hobart riding an eight-game winning streak, Highland is certainly facing an uphill battle.
Class 2A Sectional 33
No. 6 Boone Grove (10-0) at No. 9 Andrean (7-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: This matchup may not feature a top-five team, but it's clearly the week's most fascinating.
Boone Grove hasn't played a team ranked in The Times Top 10 but has racked up blowout after blowout. The Wolves have done all they could against the schedule they had, and tailback Brae'ton Vann could star at any Region school. But Andrean features size and depth that Boone hasn't seen.
The 59ers are on a roll, too. They've won five straight and shut out Lowell at The Inferno. Can Andrean stop Vann and Boone quarterback Jake Mayersky? Will depth win out? Through 10 games, the answer isn't obvious.