Michigan City (2-2, 1-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) at Merrillville (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Michigan City lost at Valparaiso 14-7; Merrillville defeated Portage 39-0
Last year: Michigan City won 56-28
Keys to the game: Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said he expects to get the Wolves' best shot after Michigan City dropped a key DAC game to Valparaiso last week. The Pirates' offense will be tested by the Wolves' defensive line, and Seiss said Michigan City's mostly man-to-man scheme offers a different look from Portage's heavier use of zone coverage. Michigan City coach Phil Mason stressed the need to establish the run game, which Valparaiso stifled last week aside from Michael Bradford's 79-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Key players: Merrillville quarterback Aahric Whitehead leads an offense averaging 32.5 points per game in conference play. Michigan City's defense will hope to disrupt the Pirates' vertical passing game with edge defenders Chase Triplett and Justin Wozniak.
Big picture: The Wolves likely can't afford another DAC loss if they hope to win the league title. A Pirates win would confirm Merrillville as a top contender for the conference crown.
Andrean (3-1) at Hobart (4-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Andrean defeated Hammond 59-0; Hobart defeated E.C. Central 52-0
Last year: Hobart won 13-10 in overtime
Keys to the game: Andrean head coach Chris Skinner said his team must limit turnovers — the 59ers coughed up the ball five times in a season-opening loss to Merrillville. Hobart's defense will provide plenty of resistance, as the Brickies have allowed fewer than 11 points per game this season.
Key players: Since turnovers could decide the game, Andrean quarterback Zack Merrill will shoulder great responsibility. Skinner said Merrill “has been almost lights out since” Week 1 and must use his understanding of the 59ers' offense to read the defense and attack advantageous matchups.
Big picture: This face-off between two of the Northwest Crossroads Conference's best teams will play a significant role in determining the league champion. Hobart's undefeated record is also at stake.
Chesterton (1-3, 0-2) at Valparaiso (2-2, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Chesterton lost at LaPorte 29-14; Valparaiso won at Michigan City 14-7
Last year: Valparaiso won 14-0
Keys to the game: In a DAC rivalry game, Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said he wants his team to remain focused and not make the game “bigger than what it really is,” — namely, one the Vikings may need if they are to win the league.
Key players: Valparaiso running back Jackson Kurth briefly left Friday's game with an undisclosed injury but returned to help lead the Vikings to a tight win. Marshall said Kurth was limited in this week's first two practices but is expected to play Friday. Kurth has rushed for 246 yards this season and offers a complementary option to leading rusher Jesse Harper.
Coaching connection: Marshall played for Chesterton coach Mark Peterson at Valparaiso University, adding an extra layer of familiarity beyond the schools' proximity to each other.
Big picture: With a showdown at Merrillville looming at the end of September, every DAC game is crucial to Valparaiso's title hopes.
Boone Grove (3-1, 0-1 Greater South Shore Conference) at Hanover Central (3-1, 0-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Boone Grove defeated Lake Station 63-0; Hanover Central defeated River Forest 26-20
Last year: Boone Grove won 15-7
Keys to the game: Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said the game will be decided at the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats' offensive line will try to open holes in the run game, as quarterback Tyler Fruehling attempts to build on his success against River Forest.
Key players: Boone Grove two-way threat Braeton Vann could cause headaches all night. Parker said his team must identify Vann's position on the field every play, but Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said playing off of Vann and spreading the ball around makes his team better.
Injury update: Kukulski said Wolves 2017 all-area safety/running back Jake Mayersky remains out with a broken collar bone.
Big picture: A second conference loss could be a fatal blow to Boone Grove's title hopes, while the Wildcats feel they have a major opportunity. “I don’t think we’ve beaten a good football team in the last couple of years here,” Parker said. “We’ve beaten the teams that we should’ve beaten, and this is an opportunity to go out and beat a good football team and let people in our conference know that we’re a team to be reckoned with going forward.”
Kankakee Valley (2-2) at Lowell (3-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Kankakee Valley won at North Newton, 16-13; Lowell won at Hammond Clark, 51-0
Last year: Lowell won on the road, 27-13
Keys to the game: Kankakee Valley has won its last two games by a combined six points, while Lowell has won its last two games by a combined 89 points. Kougars head coach James Broyles said his team has made some silly mistakes during its two-game winning streak that almost cost it a win. Against a high-powered offense like Lowell, he knows their margin for error is even smaller. Red Devils coach Keith Kilmer said his team will continue to rally around its defensive line in order to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession.
Key players: John Alessia III usually plays wide receiver and free safety, but over the past few weeks he has filled in as the Red Devil’s starting quarterback. Kilmer acknowledged that he put the junior in a tough spot during its early-season loss to Portage, but since then he’s stepped up and turned the offense around. Broyles said that his starting quarterback, Wade Williams, has also picked up his play as of late and will continue to be a focal point of the Kougars’ offense along with junior running back Nathan Swafford.
Big picture: This is the first conference matchup of the season for both teams, so a win would put Kankakee Valley or Lowell in first place of the Northwest Crossroads Conference. Kilmer also mentioned that Friday’s game is the start of the Red Devil’s “championship part of the season.”
“Every game from here on out is for a trophy,” Kilmer said.
Injury update: Lowell’s usual starting quarterback, senior Ethan Igras, hasn’t played since Week One due to an undisclosed injury. Kilmer said that he is progressing but added that there is no need to rush him back.
LaPorte (1-3, 1-1 DAC) at Lake Central (2-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.
Last Week: LaPorte won at home against Chesterton, 29-14; Lake Central lost at Crown Point, 21-3
Last Year: LaPorte won at home, 56-7
Keys to the game: Lake Central is looking to bounce back from a stagnant offensive performance against Crown Point, in which the Indians threw for just 42 yards. LaPorte coach Dave Sharpe said he is confident Lake Central will try to exploit his team’s secondary. Chesterton beat LaPorte on a few deep passes last week, so Sharpe believes the battle between his defensive backs and the Indians’ wide receivers could be the determining factor in which team wins.
Key players: Zach Bundalo had a poor performance against Crown Point. But with the amount of experience Lake Central’s senior quarterback has, a better outing is most likely in store. LaPorte will try to establish the run behind Caleb Kuzdas and Dylan Dray. Both running backs combined for 254 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Big picture: A win for LaPorte could potentially move it into a tie for first place in the Duneland Athletic Conference, while Lake Central is looking to climb out of last place in conference play.
Portage (2-2, 1-1 DAC) at Crown Point (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Portage lost at Merrillville, 39-0; Crown Point won at home against Lake Central, 21-3
Last year: Portage won at home, 27-10
Keys to the game: Portage head coach Darren Rodriguez said this game will most likely be decided by which team wins the line of scrimmage. Last week, the Indians were unable to get any leverage on the offensive and defensive line. He said that will be a point of emphasis as his team tries to stop Crown Point’s potent rushing attack. Kevin Enright said his team may try to throw the ball more, but added that it ultimately depends on Portage’s defensive schemes.
Key players: Scott Mills had a huge outing in Crown Point’s win over Lake Central last week. The senior running back totaled 29 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Based off of Rodriguez’ game plan, Mills can expect to see a lot more defenders in the box. Quarterback Zach Warchsu will try to jumpstart Portage’s offense. The junior has scored four of the Indians’ six touchdowns this season.
Big picture: Both Crown Point and Portage could potentially move into a first place tie atop the Duneland Athletic Conference. But for the Indians, Rodriguez added that a win over the Bulldogs would help his team regain some confidence it may have lost in its shutout loss to Merrillville.