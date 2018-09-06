Valparaiso (1-2, 1-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) at Michigan City (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Michigan City won at Chesterton, 28-10; Valparaiso defeated LaPorte 38-8
Last year: Valparaiso won at home, 17-14
Keys to the game: This game could be decided by which defensive line has more success against the run. Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall said he wants to ride his two-back tandem of Jesse Harper and Jackson Kurth, then set up one-on-one matchups for his wide receivers. Similarly, third-year Wolves head coach Phil Mason said his team hasn't run the ball as well as he'd like and needs to improve on Friday.
Players to watch: Harper and Kurth have combined for nearly 400 yards rushing this season, but they'll have to deal with Purdue commit Chase Triplett. The star edge defender helped Michigan City hold Chesterton to only 10 points and 51 yards rushing last week.
Injury update: Mason said Wolves offensive lineman Collin Kienitz remains out for “another few weeks” with a broken bone in his foot.
Big picture: The winner earns an advantage in the DAC race and remains in first place. A Michigan City win would be Mason's first over Valparaiso as Wolves head coach. “We have a regional (title) now, we have a sectional, and we need to get a conference championship,” Mason told The Times. “For us to do that, we’ve gotta go through Valpo.”
Merrillville (2-1, 1-0 DAC) at Portage (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Merrillville defeated Crown Point 26-21; Portage defeated Lake Central 18-10
Last year: Portage won at Merrillville, 28-21
Keys to the game: Merrillville comes off its stunning, last-second victory over Crown Point last week with momentum on offense. Portage head coach Darren Rodriguez said the Indians must tackle in space and limit turnovers so as to protect field position. Merrillville head coach Brad Seiss said the Pirates offense must remain patient against Portage's conservative defense.
Key players: Portage outside linebacker Josh Warmick helps lead a defense tasked with reigning in Merrillville's passing attack. Pirate wide receivers Armani Glass and Jeremiah Howard combined for nine catches and 156 yards receiving against Crown Point.
Big picture: With each team's undefeated DAC record on the line, the winner will stay atop the standings and grab an early lead on playoff positioning.
E.C. Central (2-1) at Hobart (3-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: E.C. Central to Munster, 48-24; Hobart defeated Culver Academies, 17-14
Last year: Hobart won at E.C. Central 40-0
Keys to the game: The crucial matchup will come with E.C. Central on offense. Hobart head coach Craig Osika said it will be a challenge to contain the Cardinals' speedy offensive threats, while E.C. Central head coach Jay Novak praised Hobart's defense that has allowed only 14.3 points per game this season.
Players to watch: Hobart's running backs have yet to score a touchdown, and Osika said he wants tailback Sal Valle to change that this week. Cardinals' speed back Michael Perkins has rushed for over 300 yards through the Cardinals' first three games and could be in line for another big night.
Big picture: Osika stressed the importance of building an expectation of winning as Hobart tries to extend its undefeated start. Novak said a win over a top team would help his team's confidence heading into conference play next week.
Lake Central (2-1, 0-1 DAC) at Crown Point (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Lake Central lost 18-10 at Portage; Crown Point lost at Merrillville, 26-21
Last year: Crown Point won on the road 45-0.
Big picture: Lake Central head coach Tony Bartolomeo believes his team is team is ready to bounce back from last year’s beat down against Crown Point.The Indians have won two of their first three games, matching their win total for all of 2017, and were just a few plays away from remaining undefeated.
“We’ve been working hard to improve our program,” Bartolomeo said. “We’re looking forward to redeeming ourselves.”
Crown Point is coming off a five-point loss to Merrillville. Head coach Kevin Enright said inexperience and youth have hurt his team early in the year. In order to turn things around against the Indians, Enright will rely heavily on senior captains and two-year starters, Sammy Krutz, Ethan Potosky and Adam Hilliard. All three lead the Bulldogs’ defense which is holding opponents to 17.6 points per game.
“Being that this is a conference opponent and a neighboring community,” Enright said. “I think that adds a little more spice to the game.”
Munster (1-2) at Morton (1-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: Morton lost 38-0 at Lowell; Munster won at E.C. Central, 48-24
Last year: Morton won on the road, 24-16
Keys to the game: Munster earned its first victory of the season in a 24-point win over E.C. Central last week. Head coach Jason Grunewald acknowledged that his team has had some early season struggles, but believes it is trending upward.
“We graduated a few guys last season, so we have a lot of young guys stepping in,” Gruneworld said. “They’re starting to settle down.”
Munster scored just three points through its first two games but exploded for seven touchdowns last week, including two on defense.
Morton has also had its struggles on offense. The Governors were shut out of their last game and are currently on a two-game losing streak. Head coach Sean Kinsey is confident his team can bounce back behind their senior running back, Eric Johnson.
After taking a big hit, Johnson left last week’s game in the first quarter with a knee injury, but will return to the starting lineup on Friday. He leads the Governors with 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season.
“He’s kind of the heart and soul of our team,” Kinsey said.
Griffith (1-2, 1-0 Greater South Shore Conference) at Calumet New Tech (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Griffith defeated River Forest 48-6, Calumet New Tech defeated South Central 34-21
Last year: Griffith won at home, 60-0
Keys to the game: Calumet New Tech will finish off a four-game home stand against Griffith. The Warriors are averaging 40.7 points per game, and head coach Rick Good credits much of that to the offensive line.
“Three of those guys are seniors,” Good said. “Those same three are returning starters. They’re opening some holes for some big running backs, too.”
The Warriors’ size and experience up front has helped five different players score rushing touchdowns this year.
Griffith’s offense has not been as potent this season, but it did have a big outing last week against River Forest. After scoring just six points through their first two games, the Panthers scored 48 points in their first victory of the year.
“I moved some guys from the tight end spot down on the offensive line,” Griffith head coach Ben Geffert said. “I think right there we brought up a little confidence from the people standing behind them.”
Despite Griffith’s record, Good is confident his undefeated team won’t underestimate its opponent.
“A year ago to the week, they beat us 60 to nothing,” Good said. “Their 1-2 is an impressive 1-2.”
Wheeler (2-0) at Whiting (2-0), 7 p.m.
Last game: Wheeler won at Kankakee Valley, 21-9; Whiting won at a neutral site against Boone Grove, 27-13
Last year: Whiting won on the road, 36-14
Keys to the game: Wheeler head coach Adam Hudak believes a victory over Whiting would be a stepping stone for his program.
The Bearcats are averaging 210 yards per game on the ground, highlighted by strong performances from seniors Nathan Leduc and Payton Hinkel. The running back tandem has combined for seven of the team’s 10 total touchdowns, and will play a big role in potentially knocking off a tough opponent.
“Whiting’s the staple of the (GSSC),” Wheeler head coach Adam Hudak said. “If you want to be one of the best teams in the GSSC, you gotta beat Whiting.”
Whiting’s offense is rooted in the run-game as well. The Oilers are averaging 339.5 rushing yards per game and have scored nine rushing touchdowns. In order to keep the Oilers’ momentum going, head coach Jeff Cain knows he’ll have to pay close attention Wheeler’s leading-tackler, Anthony Traficante.
“He’s very active for them,” Cain said. “We really need to be pretty good on him when it becomes our assignment to block him. He’s a playmaker.”