Big picture: After the Crown Point football team scored a touchdown to go ahead by just one point with two minutes remaining, Merrillville junior quarterback Aahric Whitehead conducted a flawless two-minute drill to lead his Pirates 60 yards down the field and into the end zone in just 63.2 seconds.
The Bulldogs, The Times' No. 10-ranked team, scored 14 points in just over 76 seconds late in the fourth quarter; however, the No. 8 Pirates’ final score with 56.8 seconds left didn't give the Bulldogs time for another answer and Merrillville won 26-21 at home Saturday.
The game started Friday night, but it was postponed until noon Saturday due to lightning. Play resumed with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter and no points on the board.
Turning point: The two DAC foes saved all the drama for the end. Merrillville junior Darius Schultz lit off the final firework when he plunged 4 yards into the end zone with just under a minute remaining.
Merrillville player of the game: Whitehead - He looked mature and poised conducting the come-from-behind winning drive. Whitehead completed 10 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two scores.
Crown Point player of the game: Sophomore quarterback Will Pettit - He completed 15 of 29 passes for two touchdowns and 182 yards.
Quote: “That’s why we do the two-minute drill every week at practice,” Whitehead said. “We always make sure we’re ready for it and can do good when we need to. It carried over to the game, right from practice.”
Beyond the box score: Merrillville junior Jeremiah Howard’s 31-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter to put his team up 13-7 didn’t come without controversy. The ball popped out of his hands as he fell to the ground all alone in the end zone, but despite pleas from the clearly upset Crown Point sideline, the referees stood with a touchdown call.
Up next: Lake Central (2-1 overall, 0-1 DAC) at Crown Point (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday; Merrillville (2-1, 1-0) at Portage (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday