MERRILLVILLE — There’s a perilous scenario quarterbacks in backyards across the country find themselves in every now and again.
Their team trails by less than a touchdown. They’ve got the ball but only enough time to lead one final drive without room for error. Intensity is high with the result hanging in the balance and every decision under the microscope.
It’s the classic two-minute drill.
Merrillville junior Aahric Whitehead lived it Saturday, just like he has in his own backyard — only the stakes were a bit higher. His Pirates trailed the Crown Point Bulldogs by a point, there were 60 yards separating him from the end zone and there was just two minutes on the clock.
“That’s why we do the two-minute drill every week at practice,” Whitehead said. “We always make sure we’re ready for it and can do good when we need to. It carried over to the game, right from practice.”
Whitehead capitalized on the opportunity, tearing up the No. 10 Crown Point defense with surgeon-like precision. He needed just 63.2 seconds to get No. 8 Merrillville into the end zone to capture a dramatic 26-21 DAC win.
“We try and prepare our kids for any situation that might come in a game,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Nothing mimics a true game, but if you’ve done it before against our defense, at least nothing's new and you can try to do what you do in practice.”
Whitehead, who shares quarterback duties with fellow junior Peter Rodriguez, said he wasn’t nervous when he got the ball at his own 40-yard line and the chance to earn the win. He attributed his calm demeanor to all the preparation he had gone through.
He said if Merrillville wants to compete for a DAC title and make a playoff run, then these are the types of situations he and the Pirates need to thrive in.
Right out of the gate, Whitehead found sophomore Armani Glass for a 29-yard pickup through the air to put the ‘Dogs on their heels. A defensive pass interference call and a 7-yard pitch and catch to Glass later and the Pirates were suddenly at the Crown Point 4-yard line.
“That was critical,” Whitehead said of the drive's quick start. “That gave everyone a lot of confidence.”
Then entered junior running back Darius Schultz, who took the game-winning carry into the end zone without leaving the Bulldogs enough time to respond.
It was textbook.
“The two-minute drill in practice, man, it’s kind of difficult,” Schultz said. “But everyone stayed real calm. We all knew what we had to do. … (Whitehead) was great to get us there. He was really calm.”
Whitehead finished Saturday’s win — which actually started Friday but was delayed by lightning — with 166 yards and two touchdowns while completing 10 of 18 passes. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder takes the majority of the snaps as a conventional quarterback while Rodriguez comes in to add a dual-threat wrinkle to Merrillville’s offense.
Seiss doesn’t hesitate to use either thrower interchangeably but won’t need to question Whitehead’s ability in a pressure-packed situation. With the game on the line, Whitehead responded.
Just like in practice.
“That’s exactly what you want,” Whitehead said. “You want to go out and have a chance to win.”