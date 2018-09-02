It will go down as the most exciting quarter of football that never happened.
Whiting and Boone Grove combined for 40 points in one quarter of action on Saturday night in Valparaiso, including three touchdowns in 29 seconds, but it was all for naught as weather once again played havoc with football in Northwest Indiana.
The Oilers led 27-13 when the players took the field for the beginning of the second quarter. Moments before the Wolves were going to snap the ball, lightning struck in the area and the stadium was evacuated. After a lengthy delay in which administrators from both schools met, the two sides decided to cancel the game on Saturday night with no return date scheduled.
"We won't be playing them during the regular season," Whiting coach Jeff Cain said. "Maybe we'll get a chance to play them (in the postseason)."
Neither side went into detail as to why the game wouldn't be rescheduled, but complicating matters is that Boone Grove plays its home football games at Valparaiso High School and doesn't control the schedule.
While the entire game wasn't played on Saturday night, there were plenty of highlights. Whiting senior running back Christian Carroll started the scoring for the Oilers with a 55-yard rushing touchdown and later added an 89-yard kickoff return. Boone Grove junior running back Brae'ton Vann answered Carroll's rushing touchdown with an 87-yard kickoff return.
Trailing 13-6 with under a minute left in the quarter, Boone Grove senior quarterback Dylan Paul hit senior receiver Monsoor Adisa for a 43-yard touchdown. Carroll followed with his kickoff return touchdown and then Whiting senior defensive back Nino Barbosa picked off Paul for a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Those plays will exist only in the memory of those who were in attendance as the game was delayed less than a minute later and will not go in the books as an official game.