Big picture: No. 7 Whiting proved once again why it considers itself a state-championship caliber program—the Oilers are physical. Head coach Jeff Cain’s ballclub beat down Griffith at the line of scrimmage early and never really let up. “I thought where we dominated this game and set the tone was at the line of scrimmage, really on both sides of the ball,” Cain said.
Turning point: Griffith gave itself two chances of pulling within one score shortly after halftime only to turn the ball over on downs near the midfield on its first possession and go three-and-out near the midfield on the second possession. Whiting responded on its second offensive series of the half with a field goal to go up 23-6 with just over two minutes left to put the game away. “It’s a game of momentum, and right there I don’t think we ever let them have it,” Cain said.
Whiting player of the game: Senior running back Tom Davenport was and will continue to be Whiting’s horse. He dictated the offense with punishing runs on the ground. He finished with 144 yards of total offense, including 99 on the ground, and two touchdowns in a little more than two quarters' worth of work.
Griffith player of the game: Senior quarterback Peyton Schreiber, when he had time to throw, managed to get the Panther offense rolling. He just didn’t have enough opportunities.
Quote: “I love this team and I love how much we believe in each other,” Davenport said. “We’re going to win a lot of games like this.”
Beyond the box score: Five different stoppages occurred for camps in the second half over a sequence of seven plays as both teams struggled with fatigue.
Up Next: Whiting (2-0) at Boone Grove (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Griffith (0-2) vs River Forest (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday