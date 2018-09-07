Big picture: A battle of unbeatens turned out to be a lopsided affair as host Whiting dominated Wheeler 44-7 on Friday night at Ray P. Gallivan Field in a Greater South Shore Conference crossover game. The Oilers got a big night from senior wide receiver Nino Barbosa, who scored three touchdowns, while senior running back Christian Carroll added two TDs. In the span of less than three minutes of the second quarter, Whiting scored three touchdowns to bump a 15-0 advantage to 36-0 with 3:56 left in the first half.
Turning point: It came early. After Whiting scored on Barbosa’s first punt return for a touchdown, it perfectly executed an onside kick that Zach Williamson recovered at the Wheeler 40-yard line. Tom Davenport rumbled 39 yards for a TD three plays later to put the hosts up 15-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter. It put Wheeler in an insurmountable early hole.
“We trust our defense, and we do a lot of different things with that team,” Whiting coach Jeff Cain said of the decision to onside kick. “It just seemed to be the right call at that time.”
Wheeler player of the game: Junior running back-receiver Bryce Catherman reversed field and ran 50 yards over the right side for a 50-yard touchdown run for the Bearcats' only score.
Whiting player of the game: Senior wide receiver-punt returner Barbosa, who amassed 137 all-purpose yards, including two returns for touchdowns. One from 67 yards and the other for 47. He also caught 3 passes for 29 yards.
“I have a lot of confidence in my team to make the right blocks,” Barbosa said. “Don’t look back, and one block for me and I’m off.”
Quote: "You never expect, but your hopeful," Whiting coach Jeff Cain said of the big win. “All three phases of the game, I thought we played pretty well early on.”
Beyond the box score: While his Oiler teammates were enjoying the second half rout, senior running back-linebacker Davenport was standing on the sidelines with his shoulder pads off and his left arm in a sling. He was injured in the second quarter after rushing for 54 yards on just 5 attempts. “He’s fine,” Cain said. “I don’t know if he was coming back (Friday) night, but he’s fine.”
Up next: Wheeler (2-1) at Griffith (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday; Whiting (4-0) at Lake Station (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday