Q & A: Russ Radtke shares thoughts on leaving New Prairie for Portage, overall career

A: Well, we try to make sure that every kid gets a chance. It doesn’t matter if it’s those who have the God-given ability that make them Division I (recruits) or the ones that just want to be there to enjoy it and be a part of the team. We truly realize that it can’t be done without everybody, so we try to platoon and make sure everybody plays and gets in, so that Mom and Dad can be proud of them. Some guys do go on and find a way to the bigger opportunities (at the next level), but they’ve also played with the other guys. That’s what makes any business work. You can’t just have the guys at the top enjoying all of the accolades. The guy that’s at the bank working as a bank teller is just as important as the person who has to open the door and wash the windows. When you get all of that working together, it makes it a lot of fun. And I think that’s what we’ll try to instill here at Portage.