Q & A: Russ Radtke shares thoughts on leaving New Prairie for Portage, overall career

When Russ Radtke left New Prairie and was officially hired as Portage’s new football coach on Feb. 10, it sent shock waves throughout the Region. The 67-year-old is tied with Jerry Brewer as the second winningest coach in Indiana prep football history and has a 368-140 record across 42 years, which includes a Class 4A state championship at Griffith in 1997.
Times sports reporter James Boyd talked with Radtke about his decision to leave the Cougars, the challenge of trying to rebuild the Indians’ program and how his storied high school football coaching career almost didn’t happen.
Q: What made you want to start over at Portage?
A: It was an opportunity to take on a new challenge. (My coaching staff) has been able to do this about six or seven times now, and it seemed like the right fit at the right time for what we wanted to do with our staff — bring in an opportunity for football at Portage that we think can fit. Sometimes you get a phone call or make a phone call trying to get an opportunity for a job, and it doesn’t fit. But it just seemed like everything fit together here, and we’re going to give it a good shot.
Q: When did you know it was time to move on from New Prairie? How do you view your time with the Cougars?
A: Well, sometimes it’s hard to figure that type of question out because the varsity (team) went 11-2, the JV was 8-1 and the freshmen were 8-1 and both the junior high teams were winning. So, we had a system set, and I think sometimes you just realize that it’s a good thing to leave them in good shape, so they can keep on doing it because the program isn’t just one person. It isn’t just us. We talked for over a month or so with Portage, and when we put everything together with our staff, we felt it was a good opportunity to try a different direction.
Q: What coaches from New Prairie will be joining you at Portage?
A: We already know there are a couple that will be coming with us. Julio Cisneros will be with us. He’s one of our defensive coaches, and Ted White will be our assistant head coach. He’s been with me at every program I’ve been at so far. He played for me at North Judson, he coached with me at Connersville, Griffith and New Prairie and he’ll be our assistant head coach and line coach. Those are two right off of the bat, but we’re going to try to see what we have here at Portage, too, and give them a chance to talk to us. We’ve already had a lot of people on the outside who have called and already want to get a shot to work here, so our biggest thing right now is getting a staff together.
Q: Did a part of you always want to come back to the Region?
A: Well, I coached at Griffith twice. I was there as an assistant one time and then as a coach, so I spent 20 years at Griffith. There were two years at Hammond Gavit. I went to college at Purdue Cal, and so yeah if you add all of that together, the Region is good. It provides a pretty unique environment we want to get back into and be a part of this group up here in Lake County and Porter County.
Q: What first sparked your love for football? Were you ever drawn to other sports?
A: Fresh out of college, I actually had a basketball graduate (position) at Brigham Young University. We had everything packed and ready to go. My wife had quit her job, and she got in with us, and we were about to head out. But two days before we were about to pull out, I got a call from a (former Griffith) football coach, Les Thornton, and he convinced me. We talked to a principal and decided it might be better to stay here and be a football coach. That’s how fast things change, and for the last 43 years we’ve been doing that instead of going in an opposite direction with basketball. Once you get started and get a foothold in it, all coaches will tell you that it’s hard to let go. It’s fun, and it’s not like a job you have to go to every day that’s antagonizing. We just try to get everything to fit the right way to make it work, and it’s been a good run. There’s no doubt.
Q: Do you remember your first career win? What stands out to you about that game?
A: Oh yeah, the first win I ever had as a head coach was at North Judson. We beat North Liberty 19-0, and we played on a field that didn’t even have lights. We played on a Saturday. It was an emotional opportunity for me to get started in 1977, and we’ve put a lot of years in since then. But I can still remember the staff that coached with me that day, and the staff that’s working with me right now all understand how much they get to put into the game. It’s not just one person. Maybe that’s why a lot of the schools we’ve been at we’ve had a good run. We were at North Judson for 10 years, we were at Connersville for six years, we were at Griffith for 18 years and we were at New Prairie for eight. Now, we’re moving on to Portage.
Q: Who were some of the coaches you looked up to? How did they impact your development?
A: The people who really influenced me were the people I could hang around, and go to clinics and just listen to them and just take information from them — Don Howell, who used to be at Hobart, and Les Klein, who was the coach here at Portage in 1977 when they won the state championship. I remember him from when I was just a little kid in junior high. He used to be the head football coach down at North Judson. And so, those kind of influences from those types of guys — getting information from them and bringing that into a program — has kind of led to what we’ve got here right now. Because I was not a great football player in high school. I was a basketball player and played college basketball. It’s just that football has fit in well, and we’ve been able to do good things with it.
Q: You’re tied with Jerry Brewer as the second winningest coach in Indiana high school football history. Do you think about your legacy at all?
A: I imagine someday they’re going to put me in a nursing home, and I’ll look back then. But right now, I’m not even worried about it. We’ve had a lot of accomplishments. Every program that we’ve been with has played at the Hoosier Dome or Lucas Oil Stadium. Every stint we’ve been at, we’ve either taken them to a state championship game or at least played a game in the dome itself. So yeah, there’s a lot of big things that have happened, but we’re not worried about those right now. We’re going in and trying to figure out how we can get Portage to be a winning program as fast as we can.
Q: After all of these years on the sidelines, what drives your passion for the game?
A: Well, we try to make sure that every kid gets a chance. It doesn’t matter if it’s those who have the God-given ability that make them Division I (recruits) or the ones that just want to be there to enjoy it and be a part of the team. We truly realize that it can’t be done without everybody, so we try to platoon and make sure everybody plays and gets in, so that Mom and Dad can be proud of them. Some guys do go on and find a way to the bigger opportunities (at the next level), but they’ve also played with the other guys. That’s what makes any business work. You can’t just have the guys at the top enjoying all of the accolades. The guy that’s at the bank working as a bank teller is just as important as the person who has to open the door and wash the windows. When you get all of that working together, it makes it a lot of fun. And I think that’s what we’ll try to instill here at Portage.