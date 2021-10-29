Quick learner Quendric Tientcheu adds speed to TF South defense

While TF South spent the week preparing for Hoffman Estates, Marian Catholic and TF North were turning their attention to the more distant future.

Marian finished 3-6, and narrow losses to playoff qualifiers Thornwood (26-21) and St. Patrick (41-40) had coach Erick Middleton thinking about how to make the leap to postseason contention in 2022.

"For my underclassmen ... leaving a couple games on the table, we really need to get after it in the offseason," Middleton said. "We have to get bigger and stronger. I believe the speed is there."

Marian will return some key skill players next fall. Junior quarterback Kyle Thomas thew for 779 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and also ran for 1,019 yards and eight scores.

Sophomore Randall Nauden ran for 542 yards and 10 TDs, and soph Kaleb Isom had 15 catches for 288 yards and three scores. Coming up from the JV team will be freshman Tyler Lofton, who ran for 23 touchdowns.