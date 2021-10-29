Quick learner Quendric Tientcheu adds speed to TF South defense

Quendric Tientcheu never played organized football before high school and he never played linebacker before last spring.
Call him a quick study.
The TF South senior has emerged as one of the leaders of a defense that limited opponents to less than 13 points an outing during a six-game winning streak earlier this season.
Tientcheu ranks second for South (6-3) behind fellow linebacker Ernest Temple in solo tackles (19), assists (46) and total stops (65). The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder also has five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception heading into Friday's Class 7A playoff opener at Hoffman Estates (7-2).
As the numbers suggest, he's found a comfort level four years after coming into something brand new.
"My first time (playing) I felt nervous because of all the stuff going on," Tientcheu said. "After a while I felt good because I love playing sports."
South coaches tried him at receiver and running back before moving him to defense. Tientcheu likes the analytical nature of his current role.
"I love reading plays and making good decisions," he said. "It makes you feel good because (you think), 'I knew that was coming and I made the play.'
"It's like a test. You just study for it and go out there and do the assignment."
From South coach Bob Padjen's perspective, Tientcheu has been acing those exams all season.
"He outworks everybody," Padjen said. "He's a strong kid, super fast."
That speed comes from Tientcheu's other sport: track. He runs the 200 and 400 meters as well as the 1,600 relay.
The 400 is in his sweet spot. "It's speed, strength and endurance, also mentality," Tientchu said.
Tientcheu had the chance to study one of the state's best 400 runners earlier in his career, then-teammate and current Iowa freshman Khullen Jefferson.
"He made it look really easy," Tientcheu said. "He'd just be chilling out there."
Padjen gets a similar feeling watching Tientcheu playing his usual swarming defense.
"You'll see him close on the ball really fast," Padjen said. "Just a great kid to coach.
"He listens and he is like a sponge."
Spartans, Meteors look to future
While TF South spent the week preparing for Hoffman Estates, Marian Catholic and TF North were turning their attention to the more distant future.
Marian finished 3-6, and narrow losses to playoff qualifiers Thornwood (26-21) and St. Patrick (41-40) had coach Erick Middleton thinking about how to make the leap to postseason contention in 2022.
"For my underclassmen ... leaving a couple games on the table, we really need to get after it in the offseason," Middleton said. "We have to get bigger and stronger. I believe the speed is there."
Marian will return some key skill players next fall. Junior quarterback Kyle Thomas thew for 779 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and also ran for 1,019 yards and eight scores.
Sophomore Randall Nauden ran for 542 yards and 10 TDs, and soph Kaleb Isom had 15 catches for 288 yards and three scores. Coming up from the JV team will be freshman Tyler Lofton, who ran for 23 touchdowns.
TF North finished 1-8 and its only win was a forfeit over Hillcrest because of COVID-19 issues. But the Meteors played their two best games of the season in Weeks 8 and 9, pushing playoff qualifiers Bremen and Eisenhower before losing 34-20 and 35-23, respectively.
Coach Tristan Stovall is looking to return to pre-COVID roster numbers, when the Meteors had as many as 150 on all levels.
North will continue to build around the Evans brothers: 6-4 sophomore quarterback Naiem, junior lineman Jayden and freshman lineman Norrye.
Stovall expects the experience gained by North's underclassmen will translate to more wins in 2022.
"Quite honestly, we are a better program for what we just went through," he said.