Rayson emerges as Boone Grove playmaker

Replacing a legend is never easy work, but easy work has never been what Zane Rayson is all about.
The former Clark transfer arrived at Boone Grove last year and watched from the bench as Braeton Vann ran all over the field. By the time Vann finished his career, the star running back had amassed 4,173 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns. Throw in another 837 receiving yards and 10 more touchdowns through the air and Rayson has had quite the pair of shoes to try and fill.
“Transferring in and having 15 seniors on the team, I felt like a rookie just sitting back and learning from the older guys,” Rayson said. “Now this year is my turn.”
Rayson emerged out of training camp as the leader of a running back committee that features sophomore Nate Hilty and freshman Logan Fast. After filling in for the injured Mark Holder at quarterback to start the year, Rayson got his first true taste at running back last Friday against Bishop Noll. The senior ran for a career-high 127 yards and scored two touchdowns.
“Zane is a football player who brings that knowledge and brings a great work ethic,” Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said. “He’s a semistate wrestler who isn’t afraid of contact. He’s been a coach on the field for us and a leader to the younger backs.”
Rayson has long been a student of the game and he loves playing quarterback when the opportunity presents itself. He’s also relished the opportunity to mentor the younger running backs in the same way that he looked up to his elders. The highlight of Rayson’s emergence as Boone Grove’s starting running back came last Friday when he scored his first career touchdown.
“It was my first (high school) touchdown and my grandfather (Richard Dietrich) happened to be there watching,” Rayson said. “When I scored my first touchdown in Pop Warner, he was there as well. This has all been really satisfying to me. I paid my dues and now I have the opportunity. With everything that is going on in the world right now, I’m just fortunate and grateful to be able to do that.”
Getting defensive
Hobart’s opponents may feel like they’re trying to run through a brick wall when they are battling the Brickies this season.
Hobart has given up just 33 points in four games this season. The Brickies are 3-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Merrillville in a 23-7 defeat. For some perspective, the 23 points scored by the Pirates were three possessions lower than any other point total they’ve accumulated this season.
The Brickies have been at their best over the last eight quarters of football, outscoring their opponents 80-0 in wins over Griffith and Culver Academies.
“We knew that our defense would be the strong point of the team,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “With seven new starters on offense, defense is where we knew we’d have to hang our hat to start.”
Hobart’s lifeblood has been the linebacking unit, led by seniors Cameron Smith and Bobby Babcock. Smith had seven tackles and a fumble recovery against Culver Academies last Friday while Babcock added four tackles for a loss and two sacks.
“The defense is feeding off their energy right now,” Osika said. “I’ve been very happy with our physicality and our pursuit of the football. That’s what stands out when watching the game on Friday night and that’s what stands out when we come in and watch film on Saturday morning.”
