Rayson emerges as Boone Grove playmaker

“It was my first (high school) touchdown and my grandfather (Richard Dietrich) happened to be there watching,” Rayson said. “When I scored my first touchdown in Pop Warner, he was there as well. This has all been really satisfying to me. I paid my dues and now I have the opportunity. With everything that is going on in the world right now, I’m just fortunate and grateful to be able to do that.”

Getting defensive

Hobart’s opponents may feel like they’re trying to run through a brick wall when they are battling the Brickies this season.

Hobart has given up just 33 points in four games this season. The Brickies are 3-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Merrillville in a 23-7 defeat. For some perspective, the 23 points scored by the Pirates were three possessions lower than any other point total they’ve accumulated this season.

The Brickies have been at their best over the last eight quarters of football, outscoring their opponents 80-0 in wins over Griffith and Culver Academies.

“We knew that our defense would be the strong point of the team,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “With seven new starters on offense, defense is where we knew we’d have to hang our hat to start.”